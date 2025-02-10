Nina Simone + Chick Webb, Sergio Mendes, Great Guitars & Great Female Singers FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Claire Martin – Almost in Your Arms

Monday 2.10.25

It’s the start of a new week, and that means a new Featured New Release of the Week – this time from acclaimed British vocalist Claire Martin. We continue our February Nina Simone Feature with music from her debut album. We step into the Wayback Machine for music recorded on this date by Ornette Coleman and Joe Chambers. And we mark birthdays of Brazilian pianist, composer and arranger Antonio Adolfo, bassist Rufus Reid, and drummer Chick Webb (who gave Ella Fitzgerald her first big break).

Tuesday 2.11.25

Night Train joins in with Global Village to celebrate the birthday of Brazilian musician and band leader Sergio Mendes. We also mark birthdays of drummer Martin Drew, violinist Didier Lockwood, and pianist Ethan Iverson. And there’s more music from February Featured Artist Nina Simone (with a Dylan tune) and our Featured New Release of the Week from British singer Claire Martin.

Wednesday 2.12.25

Night Train highlights jazz guitars tonight, including Herb Ellis as a leader and with the Great Guitars, John McLaughlin with Shakti, Wes Montgomery, Grant Geissman, Phill Fest, Greg Skaff, Russell Malone, and more.

Thursday 2.13.25

This time on the Night Train we highlight some great female jazz vocalists, past and present, including Ella Fitzgerald, Diana Krall, Cassandra Wilson. Meredith D’Ambrosio, our Featured Artist for the month, Nina Simone, and our Featured New Release of the Week from Claire Martin. We’ll also hear new music from guitarist Dave Stryker (with strings), pianists Leslie Pintchik and Ben Paterson, the Blues Moods (with a tribute to Freddie Hubbard), and previously unreleased concert performances from guitarist Emily Remler.

