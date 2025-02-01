Night Train Top 40 – January 2025
- Dave Stryker Stryker with Strings Goes to the Movies (Strikezone)
- Peter Erskine & the JAM Music Lab All-Stars – Vienna to Hollywood (Origin)
- Thomas Fonnesbaek – In Rome (Storyville)
- Warren Wolf – History of the Vibraphone (Cellar)
- Samara Joy – Portrait (Verve)
- Dan Moretti & Brazilia – Celebrating Wayne Shorter (Roots Grooves)
- Ben Paterson – Cookin’ in the Couve (Cellar)
- M.T.B. – Solid Jackson (Criss Cross)
- Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – Secret Message (Circle 9)
- Doug MacDonald – Santa Monica Session (DMac Music)
- Ken Peplowski – Live at Mezzrow (Cellar)
- Brian Charette – You Don’t Know Jack (Cellar)
- Peter Bernstein – Better Angels (Smoke Sessions)
- Scott Hamilton – Looking Back (Stunt)
- Jim Mullen Quartet – For Heavens Sake (Stunt)
- Blue Moods – Force and Grace (Posi-Tone)
- Brandon Sanders – The Tables Will Turn (Savant)
- Miki Yamanaka – Chance (Cellar)
- Carl Allen – Tippin’ (Cellar)
- Ryan Middagh Jazz Orchestra – Tenor Madness (Ear Up)
- Javon Jackson/Nikki Giovanni – Javon and Nikki Go to the Movies (Solid Jackson)
- Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives! (Truth Revolution)
- Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Crescent City Jewels (Troubadour Jass)
- George Cables – I Hear Echoes (High Note)
- Catherine Russell/Sean Mason – My Ideal (Dot Time)
- Steve Davis – We See (Smoke Sessions)
- Hot Toddies Jazz Band – Triple Step (Hot Toddies Jazz Band)
- Diego Figueiredo – I Love Samba (Arbors)
- Michael Dease – Grove’s Groove (Le Coq)
- Miles Davis Quintet – Miles in France 1963 & 1964 (Columbia/Legacy)
- Dred Scott – Cali Mambo (Rope a Dope)
- Luther Allison – I Owe It All to You (Posi-Tone)
- Hot Club of San Francisco – Original Gadjo (Hot Club Records)
- Larry Vuckovich – Blue Balkan Then and Now (Tetrachord Music)
- Jeff Rupert – It Gets Better (Rupe Media)
- Leslie Pintchik – Prayer for What Remains (PintchHard)
- Steve Allee – Zebra Stories (Steve Allee)
- Michael Mayo – Fly (Mack Avenue)
- Dharma Down – Owl Dreams (Dharma Down Records)
- Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band – Walk a Mile in My Shoe (Imani)