© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – January 2025

By Chris Heim
Published February 1, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. Dave Stryker  Stryker with Strings Goes to the Movies (Strikezone)
  2. Peter Erskine & the JAM Music Lab All-Stars – Vienna to Hollywood (Origin)
  3. Thomas Fonnesbaek – In Rome (Storyville)
  4. Warren Wolf – History of the Vibraphone (Cellar)
  5. Samara Joy – Portrait (Verve)
  6. Dan Moretti & Brazilia – Celebrating Wayne Shorter (Roots Grooves)
  7. Ben Paterson – Cookin’ in the Couve (Cellar)
  8. M.T.B. – Solid Jackson (Criss Cross)
  9. Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – Secret Message (Circle 9)
  10. Doug MacDonald – Santa Monica Session (DMac Music)
  11. Ken Peplowski – Live at Mezzrow (Cellar)
  12. Brian Charette – You Don’t Know Jack (Cellar)
  13. Peter Bernstein – Better Angels (Smoke Sessions)
  14. Scott Hamilton – Looking Back (Stunt)
  15. Jim Mullen Quartet – For Heavens Sake (Stunt)
  16. Blue Moods – Force and Grace (Posi-Tone)
  17. Brandon Sanders – The Tables Will Turn (Savant)
  18. Miki Yamanaka – Chance (Cellar)
  19. Carl Allen – Tippin’ (Cellar)
  20. Ryan Middagh Jazz Orchestra – Tenor Madness (Ear Up)
  21. Javon Jackson/Nikki Giovanni – Javon and Nikki Go to the Movies (Solid Jackson)
  22. Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives! (Truth Revolution)
  23. Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Crescent City Jewels (Troubadour Jass)
  24. George Cables – I Hear Echoes (High Note)
  25. Catherine Russell/Sean Mason – My Ideal (Dot Time)
  26. Steve Davis – We See (Smoke Sessions)
  27. Hot Toddies Jazz Band – Triple Step (Hot Toddies Jazz Band)
  28. Diego Figueiredo – I Love Samba (Arbors)
  29. Michael Dease – Grove’s Groove (Le Coq)
  30. Miles Davis Quintet – Miles in France 1963 & 1964 (Columbia/Legacy)
  31. Dred Scott – Cali Mambo (Rope a Dope)
  32. Luther Allison – I Owe It All to You (Posi-Tone)
  33. Hot Club of San Francisco – Original Gadjo (Hot Club Records)
  34. Larry Vuckovich – Blue Balkan Then and Now (Tetrachord Music)
  35. Jeff Rupert – It Gets Better (Rupe Media)
  36. Leslie Pintchik – Prayer for What Remains (PintchHard)
  37. Steve Allee – Zebra Stories (Steve Allee)
  38. Michael Mayo – Fly (Mack Avenue)
  39. Dharma Down – Owl Dreams (Dharma Down Records)
  40. Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band – Walk a Mile in My Shoe (Imani)
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim