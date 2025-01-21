King Day, Pittsburgh Singers, J.J. Johnson & Django FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Scott Hamilton – Looking Back

Monday 1.20.25

SPECIAL: Night Train marks Dr. King Day with music inspired by him and by the Civil Rights Movement. We’ll hear selections from Nina Simone, Dr. Billy Taylor, Duke Ellington, Bobby Watson and more in hour one; and a King Day music special in hour two with more music dedicated to Dr. King.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also marks King Day with special shows tonight.)

Tuesday 1.21.25

Night Train showcases some Pittsburgh singers tonight – including George Benson, Maxine Sullivan, Eddie Jefferson, Dakota Staton, and Billy Eckstine. We’ll also hear an instrumental version of a song popular with jazz vocalists, Lush Life, written by Pittsburgh’s Billy Strayhorn, and music from famed Pittsburgh pianist Ahmad Jamal. Plus music from bossa nova favorite Astrud Gilberto, and piano masters Brad Mehldau, Kenny Barron, and McCoy Tyner.

Wednesday 1.22.25

SPECIAL: Night Train marks the birthday of pioneering trombonist and composer J.J. Johnson with a program devoted to his music. We’ll hear one of his earliest recordings as leader, his trombone duo with Kai Winding, adventurous later work, and guest appearances with Miles Davis, Coleman Hawkins, Sarah Vaughan, and Count Basie in hour one, and music from Johnson and other trombone masters in a special in hour two of the show.

Thursday 1.23.25

On the birthday list for tonight on the Night Train are Jazz Manouche guitar great Django Reinhardt (also featured tonight on Global Village, and in a tribute special in hour two of Night Train), and vibes master Gary Burton. We also continue our look back at the past year in jazz with the Django-inspired Hot Club of San Francisco and a show favorite from Pat Metheny.

