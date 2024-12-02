© 2024 KMUW
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – November 2024

By Chris Heim
Published December 2, 2024 at 10:11 AM CST
  1. Oscar Peterson – City Lights (Mack Avenue)
  2. Steve Davis – We See (Smoke Sessions)
  3. Thom Rotella – Side Hustle (High Note)
  4. Wayne Escoffery – Alone (Smoke Sessions)
  5. John Fedchock – Justifiably J.J. (Summit)
  6. George Cables – I Hear Echoes (High Note)
  7. Hot Toddies Jazz Band – Triple Step (Hot Toddies Jazz Band)
  8. Alvin Queen Trio – Feeling Good (Strut)
  9. Michael Dease – Grove’s Groove (Le Coq)
  10. Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Crescent City Jewels (Troubadour Jass)
  11. Miles Davis Quintet – Miles in France 1963 & 1964 (Columbia/Legacy)
  12. Doug MacDonald – Live at the Rancho Mirage Library (Doug MacDonald)
  13. Ken Peplowski – Live at Mezzrow (Cellar)
  14. Diego Rivera – Ofrenda (Posi-Tone)
  15. Jeff Rupert – It Gets Better (Rupe Media)
  16. Javon Jackson/Nikki Giovanni – Javon and Nikki Go to the Movies (Solid Jackson)
  17. Leslie Pintchik – Prayer for What Remains (PintchHard)
  18. Steve Allee – Zebra Stories (Steve Allee)
  19. Michael Mayo – Fly (Mack Avenue)
  20. Sean Hoag Wei/Jeremy Monteiro – The New Jersey Sessions (JazzNote)
  21. Dharma Down – Owl Dreams (Dharma Down Records)
  22. Heavy Hitters – That’s What’s Up (Cellar)
  23. Sergio Pereira – Bossa + (Tiger Turn)
  24. Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil (Origin)
  25. Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives! (Truth Revolution)
  26. Diego Figueiredo – I Love Samba (Arbors)
  27. Dred Scott – Cali Mambo (Rope a Dope)
  28. Brandon Sanders – The Tables Will Turn (Savant)
  29. Warren Wolf – History of the Vibraphone (Cellar)
  30. Something Else! – Soul Jazz (Smoke Sessions)
  31. Catherine Russell/Sean Mason – My Ideal (Dot Time)
  32. Michael Wolff – Memoir (Sunnyside)
  33. Mike Clement – Hittin’ It! (Cellar)
  34. Paul Carlon – Blues for Vita (Deep Tone)
  35. Peter Bernstein – Better Angels (Smoke Sessions)
  36. Luther Allison – I Owe It All to You (Posi-Tone)
  37. Hot Club of San Francisco – Original Gadjo (Hot Club of San Francisco)
  38. Ben Wolfe – The Understated (Resident Arts)
  39. Antonio Adolfo – Love Cole Porter (AAM)
  40. Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band – Walk a Mile in My Shoe (Imani)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
