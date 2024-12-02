Night Train Top 40 – November 2024
- Oscar Peterson – City Lights (Mack Avenue)
- Steve Davis – We See (Smoke Sessions)
- Thom Rotella – Side Hustle (High Note)
- Wayne Escoffery – Alone (Smoke Sessions)
- John Fedchock – Justifiably J.J. (Summit)
- George Cables – I Hear Echoes (High Note)
- Hot Toddies Jazz Band – Triple Step (Hot Toddies Jazz Band)
- Alvin Queen Trio – Feeling Good (Strut)
- Michael Dease – Grove’s Groove (Le Coq)
- Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Crescent City Jewels (Troubadour Jass)
- Miles Davis Quintet – Miles in France 1963 & 1964 (Columbia/Legacy)
- Doug MacDonald – Live at the Rancho Mirage Library (Doug MacDonald)
- Ken Peplowski – Live at Mezzrow (Cellar)
- Diego Rivera – Ofrenda (Posi-Tone)
- Jeff Rupert – It Gets Better (Rupe Media)
- Javon Jackson/Nikki Giovanni – Javon and Nikki Go to the Movies (Solid Jackson)
- Leslie Pintchik – Prayer for What Remains (PintchHard)
- Steve Allee – Zebra Stories (Steve Allee)
- Michael Mayo – Fly (Mack Avenue)
- Sean Hoag Wei/Jeremy Monteiro – The New Jersey Sessions (JazzNote)
- Dharma Down – Owl Dreams (Dharma Down Records)
- Heavy Hitters – That’s What’s Up (Cellar)
- Sergio Pereira – Bossa + (Tiger Turn)
- Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil (Origin)
- Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives! (Truth Revolution)
- Diego Figueiredo – I Love Samba (Arbors)
- Dred Scott – Cali Mambo (Rope a Dope)
- Brandon Sanders – The Tables Will Turn (Savant)
- Warren Wolf – History of the Vibraphone (Cellar)
- Something Else! – Soul Jazz (Smoke Sessions)
- Catherine Russell/Sean Mason – My Ideal (Dot Time)
- Michael Wolff – Memoir (Sunnyside)
- Mike Clement – Hittin’ It! (Cellar)
- Paul Carlon – Blues for Vita (Deep Tone)
- Peter Bernstein – Better Angels (Smoke Sessions)
- Luther Allison – I Owe It All to You (Posi-Tone)
- Hot Club of San Francisco – Original Gadjo (Hot Club of San Francisco)
- Ben Wolfe – The Understated (Resident Arts)
- Antonio Adolfo – Love Cole Porter (AAM)
- Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band – Walk a Mile in My Shoe (Imani)