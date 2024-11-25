Paul Desmond + Altos, Randy Brecker & Thanksgiving FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: George Cables – I Hear Echoes

Monday 11.25.24

Night Train celebrates International Hat Day with one of the most famous jazz songs about one of the most famous hats in jazz. The Featured New Release of the Week comes from veteran pianist George Cables. Our November Paul Desmon Feature continues with music he did, and a leader, with Dave Brubeck and in a Brubeck special in hour two of the show. And we mark birthdays of Terrell Stafford, Etta Jones, Nat Adderley and Rusty Bryant.

Tuesday 11.26.24

Alto Madness strikes the Night Train tonight as we feature some of the great players of the alto saxophone. We’ll hear November Featured Artist Paul Desmond, the late great Lou Donaldson, Richie Cole (with his Alto Madness Orchestra), the Altoizm three-alto lineup, Hank Crawford (with long time musical partner, organist Jimmy McGriff), Art Pepper, and two masters – Benny Carter and Phil Woods – from a release they did together. Plus the latest from John Fedchock (a tribute to trombone great JJ Johnson), Dharma Down, Yusef Lateef (a previously unreleased concert performance), and our Featured New Release of the Week from pianist George Cables.

Wednesday 11.27.24

This time on the Night Train we’ll hear music November Featured Artist Paul Desmond recorded on this date in 1973; mark birthdays of Jacky Terrasson, Wessell Anderson, Lyle Mays and Randy Brecker (featured in a concert special in hour two); and hear more from our Featured New Release of the Week from veteran pianist George Cables.