© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – October 2024

By Chris Heim
Published November 4, 2024 at 12:21 PM CST
  1. Michael Dease – Grove’s Groove (Le Coq)
  2. Terry Gibbs Dream Band – Vol. 7: The Lost tapes, 1959 (Whaling City Sounds)
  3. Dred Scott – Cali Mambo (Rope a Dope)
  4. Brandon Sanders – The Tables Will Turn (Savant)
  5. Warren Wolf – History of the Vibraphone (Cellar)
  6. Something Else! – Soul Jazz (Smoke Sessions)
  7. Javon Jackson/Nikki Giovanni – Javon and Nikki Go to the Movies (Solid Jackson)
  8. Thom Rotella – Side Hustle (High Note)
  9. Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Crescent City Jewels (Troubadour Jass)
  10. Alvin Queen Trio – Feeling Good (Strut)
  11. Catherine Russell/Sean Mason – My Ideal (Dot Time)
  12. Wayne Escoffery – Alone (Smoke Sessions)
  13. Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives! (Truth Revolution)
  14. Matthew Whitaker – On Their Shoulders (MoCat)
  15. Michael Wolff – Memoir (Sunnyside)
  16. John Fedchock – Justifiably J.J. (Summit)
  17. Pat Metheny – Moondial (BMG/Metheny Group Productions)
  18. Mike Clement – Hittin’ It! (Cellar)
  19. Tony Monaco – Over and Over (Chicken Coup)
  20. Paul Carlon – Blues for Vita (Deep Tone)
  21. Doug MacDonald – Live at the Rancho Mirage Library (Doug MacDonald)
  22. Sergio Pereira – Bossa + (Tiger Turn)
  23. Hot Toddies Jazz Band – Triple Step (Hot Toddies Jazz Band)
  24. Ken Peplowski – Live at Mezzrow (Cellar)
  25. Peter Bernstein – Better Angels (Smoke Sessions)
  26. Diego Rivera – Ofrenda (Posi-Tone)
  27. Luther Allison – I Owe It All to You (Posi-Tone)
  28. Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil (Origin)
  29. Diego Figueiredo – I Love Samba (Arbors)
  30. Jazz at the Ballroom – Flying High (Jazz at the Ballroom)
  31. Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of McCoy Tyner (Savant)
  32. Brother Jack McDuff – Ain’t No Sunshine (Reel to Real)
  33. Jeff Rupert – It Gets Better (Rupe Media)
  34. Hot Club of San Francisco – Original Gadjo (Hot Club of San Francisco)
  35. Ben Wolfe – The Understated (Resident Arts)
  36. Antonio Adolfo – Love Cole Porter (AAM)
  37. Hendrick Meurkens – The Jazz Meurkengers (Cellar)
  38. Piet Verbist – Flamenco Jazz Summit (Origin)
  39. Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band – Walk a Mile in My Shoe (Imani)
  40. Louis Hayes – Artform Revisited (Savant)
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim