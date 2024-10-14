Terry Gibbs Centennial + Hard Bop Classics, Bill Charlap & Howard Alden FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Terry Gibbs Dream Band – Vol. 7: The Lost Tapes, 1959

Monday 10.14.24

It’s hard bop classics tonight on the Night Train with selections from Horace Silver, Lee Morgan, Kenny Dorham, Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers, John Coltrane, Grant Green and more. We’ll also hear a salute to Horace Silver from Conrad Herwig’s Latin Side series, and remember Benny Golson who passed away recently with one of his classic tracks as part of the Jazztet with Art Farmer.

Tuesday 10.15.24

Night Train marks birthdays of pianist Bill Charlap (featured in a concert special in hour two with saxophonist Houston Person), and singer/pianists Freddy Cole and Nellie Lutcher. We’ll hear music from albums Thelonious Monk and Ben Webster recorded on this date. And our Featured New Release of the Week comes for our Featured Artist for the month – previously unreleased performances from Terry Gibbs’ Dream Band.

Wednesday 10.16.24

More music tonight on the Night Train from October Featured Artist Terry Gibbs for his centennial birthday (this past Sunday). We’ll hear music from a new album featuring his Dream Band (our Featured New Release of the Week) in hour one, and in a Gibbs special in hour two of the show. We also mark birthdays of trombonist Ray Anderson and trumpeter Roy Hargrove (including a new album in tribute to Hargrove from baritone saxophonist Michael Dease).

Thursday 10.17.24

The Night Train October ‘Good Vibes’ Feature continues tonight with music from Featured Artist (and Featured New Release of the Week) Terry Gibbs, along with vibists Buddy Montgomery (with the Mastersounds), Warren Wolf (with a new album celebrating the history of the jazz vibraphone), and Victor Feldman (with Barney Kessel, whose birthday is today). We’ll also mark the birthday of guitarist Howard Alden with music from his trio in hour one, and as part of a “Swingtime” concert special from the Savannah Music Festival in hour two of the show.

