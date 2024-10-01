© 2024 KMUW
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – September 2024

By Chris Heim
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT

  1. Thom Rotella – Side Hustle (High Note)
  2. Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Crescent City Jewels (Troubadour Jass)
  3. Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil (Origin)
  4. Diego Figueiredo – I Love Samba (Arbors)
  5. Jazz at the Ballroom – Flying High (Jazz at the Ballroom)
  6. Alvin Queen Trio – Feeling Good (Strut)
  7. Pat Metheny – Moondial (BMG/Metheny Group Productions)
  8. Something Else! – Soul Jazz (Smoke Sessions)
  9. Bria Skonberg – What It Means (Cellar)
  10. Catherine Russell/Sean Mason – My Ideal (Dot Time)
  11. Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives! (Truth Revolution)
  12. Brian Landrus – Plays Ellington and Strayhorn (Palmetto)
  13. Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of McCoy Tyner (Savant)
  14. Brother Jack McDuff – Ain’t No Sunshine (Reel to Real)
  15. Matthew Whitaker – On Their Shoulders (MoCat)
  16. Bobby Broom Organi-Sation – Jamalot (Bobby Broom)
  17. Brian Ho Trio – Bridges (Cellar)
  18. Jeff Rupert – It Gets Better (Rupe Media)
  19. Hot Club of San Francisco – Original Gadjo (Hot Club of San Francisco)
  20. Ben Wolfe – The Understated (Resident Arts)
  21. Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
  22. Art Tatum – Jewels in the Treasure Box (Resonance)
  23. John Lee – Second Wind (Cellar)
  24. Greg Skaff – Re-Up (Soulmation)
  25. Eliane Elias – Time and Again (Candid)
  26. Sergio Pereira – Bossa + (Tiger Turn)
  27. Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band – Walk a Mile in My Shoe (Imani)
  28. Warren Wolf – History of the Vibraphone (Cellar)
  29. Planet D Nonet – Echoes of Harlem (Eastlawn)
  30. Andrew Bird – Sunday Morning Put-On (Loma Vista)
  31. Adonis Rose Trio + One – For All We Know (Storyville)
  32. Louis Hayes – Artform Revisited (Savant)
  33. Mike Clement – Hittin’ It! (Cellar)
  34. Dave Bass – Trio Nuevo (Dave Bass Music)
  35. Roger Kellaway – Live at Mezzrow (Cellar)
  36. Tony Monaco – Over and Over (Chicken Coup)
  37. Queen Esther – Things are Looking Up (QE Works)
  38. Antonio Adolfo – Love Cole Porter (AAM)
  39. Piet Verbist – Flamenco Jazz Summit (Origin)
  40. Hendrick Meurkens – The Jazz Meurkengers (Cellar)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
