Night Train Top 40 – September 2024
Thom Rotella – Side Hustle (High Note)
- Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Crescent City Jewels (Troubadour Jass)
- Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil (Origin)
- Diego Figueiredo – I Love Samba (Arbors)
- Jazz at the Ballroom – Flying High (Jazz at the Ballroom)
- Alvin Queen Trio – Feeling Good (Strut)
- Pat Metheny – Moondial (BMG/Metheny Group Productions)
- Something Else! – Soul Jazz (Smoke Sessions)
- Bria Skonberg – What It Means (Cellar)
- Catherine Russell/Sean Mason – My Ideal (Dot Time)
- Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives! (Truth Revolution)
- Brian Landrus – Plays Ellington and Strayhorn (Palmetto)
- Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of McCoy Tyner (Savant)
- Brother Jack McDuff – Ain’t No Sunshine (Reel to Real)
- Matthew Whitaker – On Their Shoulders (MoCat)
- Bobby Broom Organi-Sation – Jamalot (Bobby Broom)
- Brian Ho Trio – Bridges (Cellar)
- Jeff Rupert – It Gets Better (Rupe Media)
- Hot Club of San Francisco – Original Gadjo (Hot Club of San Francisco)
- Ben Wolfe – The Understated (Resident Arts)
- Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
- Art Tatum – Jewels in the Treasure Box (Resonance)
- John Lee – Second Wind (Cellar)
- Greg Skaff – Re-Up (Soulmation)
- Eliane Elias – Time and Again (Candid)
- Sergio Pereira – Bossa + (Tiger Turn)
- Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band – Walk a Mile in My Shoe (Imani)
- Warren Wolf – History of the Vibraphone (Cellar)
- Planet D Nonet – Echoes of Harlem (Eastlawn)
- Andrew Bird – Sunday Morning Put-On (Loma Vista)
- Adonis Rose Trio + One – For All We Know (Storyville)
- Louis Hayes – Artform Revisited (Savant)
- Mike Clement – Hittin’ It! (Cellar)
- Dave Bass – Trio Nuevo (Dave Bass Music)
- Roger Kellaway – Live at Mezzrow (Cellar)
- Tony Monaco – Over and Over (Chicken Coup)
- Queen Esther – Things are Looking Up (QE Works)
- Antonio Adolfo – Love Cole Porter (AAM)
- Piet Verbist – Flamenco Jazz Summit (Origin)
- Hendrick Meurkens – The Jazz Meurkengers (Cellar)