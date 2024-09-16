Bud Powell Centennial + Brazilian Jazz, Jack McDuff, Emily Remler & Classic Quartets FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Crescent City Jewels

Monday 9.16.24

SPECIAL: It’s Brazilian jazz tonight on the Night Train. We’ll hear classic and contemporary tracks in hour one – including the groundbreaking Stan Getz/Charlie Byrd Jazz Samba album, and new releases from guitarists Sergio Pereira and Diego Figueiredo, vocalist Karrin Allyson and pianist/vocalist Eliane Elias. Then in hour two, it’s a special paying tribute to Brazilian hitmaker, Sergio Mendes, who just recently passed away.

Tuesday 9.17.24

Music tonight on the Night Train from soul jazz organ great Jack McDuff (from a new, previously unreleased live performance and with George Benson in hour one, and in a special in hour two) for his birthday. We’ll also new music from the Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra (our Featured New Release of the Week) and organist Brian Ho, dip into the Ellington-Mingus-Roach classic Money Jungle (recorded on this date in 1962), hear more from September featured artist Bud Powell, and remember guitarist Russell Malone who passed away recently.

Wednesday 9.18.24

Night Train marks birthdays of trombonist John Fedchock and guitarist Emily Remler (featured in a special in hour two of the show); highlights more from September Featured Artist Bud Powell (in Paris and with a classic written for him by Thelonious Monk – with vocals from Jon Hendricks); features music from Charles Lloyd’s classic Forest Flower album that was recorded on this date; and showcases new music from Jeff Rupert, Christian McBride with Edgar Meyer, and the Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra (our Featured New Release of the Week).

Thursday 9.19.24

Tonight on the Night Train, we highlight classic jazz quartets, including those led by John Coltrane, Benny Goodman, Dave Brubeck, the World Saxophone Quartet, the Modern Jazz Quartet, Charlie Haden’s Quartet West, and the Classical Jazz Quartet.

