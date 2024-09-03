Bud Powell Centennial + Remembering Russell Malone – Labor Day, Gerald Wilson & Great Guitars FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Thom Rotella – Side Hustle

Monday 9.2.24

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside to two Labor Day Holiday specials featuring great work-related jazz from classic jazz artists. (And join us earlier this evening for Labor Day Specials from both Global Village and Strange Currency).

Tuesday 9.3.24

Night Train kicks off a new month’s feature, celebrating Piano Month and, in particular, the centennial birthday of bop piano pioneer Bud Powell. We’ll hear music from a classic later album in hour one and a special that chronicles his life and music in hour two of the show. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from guitarist Thom Rotella. We’ll also remember guitarist Russell Malone throughout the week, including music tonight that he did with Diana Krall and on one of his final albums as leader. Plus music Ella Fitzgerald recorded on this date in 1959; new music from the Alvin Queen Trio, John Lee, and Greg Skaff; and birthday salutes to Memphis Slim (featured throughout the month on Crossroads), Peter Bernstein, and Mickey Roker.

Wednesday 9.4.24

Night Train marks birthdays of bandleader and composer Gerald Wilson (with a later version of his classic Viva Tirado in hour one and a special in hour two), soul jazz organist Gene Ludwig, and swing guitarist Bireli Lagrene. Plus more from September Featured Artist Bud Powell, our Featured New Release of the Week from guitarist Thom Rotella, and our week-long tribute to guitarist Russell Malone. New releases tonight come from Kansas-born singer Karrin Allyson (with music from Brazil), pianist Zaccai Curtis (with a salute to the birth of Cubop), and Brian Landrus (playing the music of Ellington and Strayhorn).

Thursday 9.5.24

SPECIAL: It’s guitars galore tonight on the Night Train, as we highlight great classic and contemporary players. We continue our week-long tribute to Russell Malone and highlight more from our Featured New Release of the Week from Thom Rotella, plus such six-string greats as Wes Montgomery, John Scofield, Bill Frisell, Pat Martino, Steve Khan, Django Reinhardt, Kenny Burrell, George Benson, and Pat Metheny.

