Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – August 2024

By Chris Heim
Published September 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Pat Metheny – Moondial (BMG/Metheny Group Productions)
  2. Bria Skonberg – What It Means (Cellar)
  3. Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives! (Truth Revolution)
  4. Warren Wolf – History of the Vibraphone (Cellar)
  5. Planet D Nonet – Echoes of Harlem (Eastlawn)
  6. Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra – Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra (Culture Shock)
  7. Brian Landrus – Plays Ellington and Strayhorn (Palmetto)
  8. Matthew Whitaker – On Their Shoulders (MoCat)
  9. Andrew Bird – Sunday Morning Put-On (Loma Vista)
  10. Something Else! – Soul Jazz (Smoke Sessions)
  11. Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil (Origin)
  12. Brother Jack McDuff – Ain’t No Sunshine (Reel to Real)
  13. Adonis Rose Trio + One – For All We Know (Storyville)
  14. Bobby Broom Organi-Sation – Jamalot (Bobby Broom)
  15. Brian Ho Tri – Bridges (Cellar)
  16. Louis Hayes – Artform Revisited (Savant)
  17. Mike Clement – Hittin’ It! (Cellar)
  18. Dave Bass – Trio Nuevo (Dave Bass Music)
  19. Roger Kellaway – Live at Mezzrow (Cellar)
  20. Tony Monaco – Over and Over (Chicken Coup)
  21. Borther Jack McDuff – Ain’t No Sunshine (Reel to Real)
  22. Queen Esther – Things are Looking Up (QE Works)
  23. Nat King Cole – Live at the Blue Note Chicago (Iconic)
  24. John Lee – Second Wind (Cellar)
  25. Antonio Adolfo – Love Cole Porter (AAM)
  26. Piet Verbist – Flamenco Jazz Summit (Origin)
  27. Eyal Vilner Big Band – Swingin’ Uptown (Eyal Vilner)
  28. Jihee Heo – Flow (OA2)
  29. Randy Weinstein – HarmoniMonk (Random Chance)
  30. Al Di Meola – Twentyfour (Ear Music)
  31. Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of McCoy Tyner (Savant)
  32. Nick Finzer – Legacy (Outside In Music)
  33. Brian Bromberg – LaFaro (Be Squared)
  34. Tim Lin – Birdwatching (Linsanity Music)
  35. One for All – Big George (Smoke Sessions)
  36. Jazz at the Ballroom – Flying High (Jazz at the Ballroom)
  37. Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
  38. Hendrick Meurkens – The Jazz Meurkengers (Cellar)
  39. Jim Rotondi – Finesse (Cellar)
  40. Bill Frisell – Orchestras (Blue Note)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW's twice-weekly blues and R&B show.
