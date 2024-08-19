Dorham & Washington Centennials + Miles’ Brew, Clayton Bros, Basie & World Jazz FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Pat Metheny - Moondial

Monday 8.19.24

Night Train kicks off the week with some guitars – Pat Metheny’s new solo acoustic guitar album, Moondial (our Featured New Release of the Week), birthday artists Peter Leitch and Ron Eschete, the latest from Bobby Broom, and John McLaughlin from Tokyo Live. McLaughlin was also the guitarist on Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew album – which began recording on this date in 1969. We’ve got a special about that groundbreaking fusion release in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 8.20.24

More music tonight on the Night Train from August featured artist Dinah Washington and from our Featured New Release of the Week from Pat Metheny. We join in with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the birthday of Robert Plant with some Zeppelin jazz covers by Stanley Jordan and Bonerama. We’ll hear a classic track from Herbie Mann’s Memphis Underground, which had its first recording session on this date in 1969. And we mark birthdays of Italian trumpeter Enrico Rava, and bassist John Clayton (featured in a Clayton Brothers concert special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday 8.21.24

Night Train continues the August Feature celebrating centennial birthdays of Dinah Washington and Kenny Dorham. We’ll hear more from our Featured New Release of the Week from Pat Metheny. There’s new music from the Eyal Vilner Big Band and singer Queen Esther. And we celebrate the birthday of one of the legends of jazz and the master of the swinging, bluesy Kansas City sound – Count Basie – with some later small group recordings in hour one and a special in hour two of the show.

Thursday 8.22.24

Night Train explores the connections between jazz and a variety of styles and rhythms from around the world tonight. We’ll hear music from world jazz pioneer Yusef Lateef; Latin jazz from the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni Allstars, Jane Bunnett, Eddie Henderson, Gonzalo Rubalcaba with Aymee Nuviola, and the Raices Jazz Orchestra; Asian-influenced selections from Nguyen Le, Jim Snidero, the John Mayer-Joe Harriott Double Quintet, and Cosmic Vibrations; and the African inspiration in music from singer Somi.