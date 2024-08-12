Remembering Jack Mouse, Birthdays of Pat Metheny, Mulgrew Miller, Ben Sidran, and Oscar Peterson & Dinah Washington/Kenny Dorham Centennials FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Bria Skonberg – What It Means

Monday 8.12.24

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates Pat Metheny’s birthday with a program devoted entirely to his music. We’ll hear the famed guitarist as a leader, working with Charlie Haden, Joshua Redman, Marc Johnson, Gary Burton, Brad Mehldau, Roy Haynes, Cassandra Wilson, and Jim Hall, and in covers of his songs from the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and flutist Holly Hofmann.

Tuesday 8.13.24

Night Train marks birthdays of pianists Mulgrew Miller and George Shearing; highlights new music from Dave Bass, Roger Kellaway, Karrin Allyson, and Bria Skonberg (our Featured New Release of the Week); and continues August Centennial Birthday celebrations for singer Dinah Washington and trumpeter Kenny Dorham (featured in a Hard Bop Trumpet Special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday 8.14.24

We’ve got more music tonight on the Night Train from August Featured Artists Dinah Washington and Kenny Dorham, and from our Featured New Release of the Week from trumpeter, singer and composer Bria Skonberg. And we’ll mark birthdays of soul jazz organist Tony Monaco (from his new album), David Crosby (with a jazz cover of one of his classic tunes), singer Lorez Alexandria, and singer, pianist and composer Ben Sidran (from his new album in hour one and in a Sidran Special in hour two of the show).

Thursday 8.15.24

Night Train pays tribute to Emporia-born drummer, composer, band leader and educator Jack Mouse, who just recently passed away. We’ll hear music he did as a leader and with the Janice Borla Group. We’ll also music from August Featured Artist Kenny Dorham, our Featured New Release of the Week from Bria Skonberg, and birthday artists Stix Hooper of the Crusaders, and piano great Oscar Peterson (featured in a special in hour two of the show).