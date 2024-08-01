Night Train Top 40 – July 2024
- Planet D Nonet – Echoes of Harlem (Eastlawn)
- Jihee Heo – Flow (OA2)
- Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra – Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra (Culture Shock)
- Brother Jack McDuff – Ain’t No Sunshine (Reel to Real)
- Brian Landrus – Plays Ellington and Strayhorn (Palmetto)
- Antonio Adolfo – Love Cole Porter (AAM)
- Randy Weinstein – HarmoniMonk (Random Chance)
- Nat King Cole – Live at the Blue Note Chicago (Iconic)
- Al Di Meola – Twentyfour (Ear Music)
- Queen Esther – Things are Looking Up (QE Works)
- Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of McCoy Tyner (Savant)
- Nick Finzer – Legacy (Outside In Music)
- Tony Monaco – Over and Over (Chicken Coup)
- Brian Bromberg – LaFaro (Be Squared)
- Matthew Whitaker – On Their Shoulders (MoCat)
- Andrew Bird – Sunday Morning Put-On (Loma Vista)
- WJ3 All Stars – Lovers and Love Songs (Night Is Alive)
- Tim Lin – Birdwatching (Linsanity Music)
- One for All – Big George (Smoke Sessions)
- Chick Corea/Bela Fleck – Remembrance (Thirty Tigers)
- Charles McPherson – Reverence (Smoke Sessions)
- Eliane Elias – Time and Again (Candid)
- Jazz at the Ballroom – Flying High (Jazz at the Ballroom)
- Art Tatum – Jewels in the Treasure Box (Resonance)
- Something Else! – Soul Jazz (Smoke Sessions)
- Louis Hayes – Artform Revisited (Savant)
- Mike Clement – Hittin’ It! (Cellar)
- Snorre Kirk – Top Dog (Stunt)
- Jacky Terrasson – Moving On (Believe)
- Monty Alexander – D Day (PeeWee!)
- Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil (Origin)
- Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
- Live Edge Trio – Closing Time (OA2)
- Hendrick Meurkens – The Jazz Meurkengers (Cellar)
- Adonis Rose Trio + One – For All We Know (Storyville)
- Bobby Broom Organi-Sation – Jamalot (Bobby Broom)
- Jim Rotondi – Finesse (Cellar)
- Bill Frisell – Orchestras (Blue Note)
- Ken Peplowski – Unheard Bird (Arbors Jazz)
- Wing Pongsakorn – Time Has Changed (Cellar)