Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – July 2024

By Chris Heim
Published August 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Planet D Nonet – Echoes of Harlem (Eastlawn)
  2. Jihee Heo – Flow (OA2)
  3. Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra – Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra (Culture Shock)
  4. Brother Jack McDuff – Ain’t No Sunshine (Reel to Real)
  5. Brian Landrus – Plays Ellington and Strayhorn (Palmetto)
  6. Antonio Adolfo – Love Cole Porter (AAM)
  7. Randy Weinstein – HarmoniMonk (Random Chance)
  8. Nat King Cole – Live at the Blue Note Chicago (Iconic)
  9. Al Di Meola – Twentyfour (Ear Music)
  10. Queen Esther – Things are Looking Up (QE Works)
  11. Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of McCoy Tyner (Savant)
  12. Nick Finzer – Legacy (Outside In Music)
  13. Tony Monaco – Over and Over (Chicken Coup)
  14. Brian Bromberg – LaFaro (Be Squared)
  15. Matthew Whitaker – On Their Shoulders (MoCat)
  16. Andrew Bird – Sunday Morning Put-On (Loma Vista)
  17. WJ3 All Stars – Lovers and Love Songs (Night Is Alive)
  18. Tim Lin – Birdwatching (Linsanity Music)
  19. One for All – Big George (Smoke Sessions)
  20. Chick Corea/Bela Fleck – Remembrance (Thirty Tigers)
  21. Charles McPherson – Reverence (Smoke Sessions)
  22. Eliane Elias – Time and Again (Candid)
  23. Jazz at the Ballroom – Flying High (Jazz at the Ballroom)
  24. Art Tatum – Jewels in the Treasure Box (Resonance)
  25. Something Else! – Soul Jazz (Smoke Sessions)
  26. Louis Hayes – Artform Revisited (Savant)
  27. Mike Clement – Hittin’ It! (Cellar)
  28. Snorre Kirk – Top Dog (Stunt)
  29. Jacky Terrasson – Moving On (Believe)
  30. Monty Alexander – D Day (PeeWee!)
  31. Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil (Origin)
  32. Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
  33. Live Edge Trio – Closing Time (OA2)
  34. Hendrick Meurkens – The Jazz Meurkengers (Cellar)
  35. Adonis Rose Trio + One – For All We Know (Storyville)
  36. Bobby Broom Organi-Sation – Jamalot (Bobby Broom)
  37. Jim Rotondi – Finesse (Cellar)
  38. Bill Frisell – Orchestras (Blue Note)
  39. Ken Peplowski – Unheard Bird (Arbors Jazz)
  40. Wing Pongsakorn – Time Has Changed (Cellar)
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim