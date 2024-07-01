© 2024 KMUW
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – June 2024

By Chris Heim
Published July 1, 2024 at 9:27 AM CDT
  1. Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of McCoy Tyner (Savant)
  2. Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra – Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra (Culture Shock)
  3. Randy Weinstein – HarmoniMonk (Random Chance)
  4. Something Else! – Soul Jazz (Smoke Sessions)
  5. Snorre Kirk – Top Dog (Stunt)
  6. Yes! Trio – Spring Sings (Jazz & People)
  7. Jacky Terrasson – Moving On (Believe)
  8. Monty Alexander – D Day (PeeWee!)
  9. Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil (Origin)
  10. Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
  11. Live Edge Trio – Closing Time (OA2)
  12. Andrew Bird Trio – Sunday Morning Put-On (Loma Vista)
  13. Queen Esther – Things are Looking Up (QE Works)
  14. Hendrick Meurkens – The Jazz Meurkengers (Cellar)
  15. Yuko Ito – Seduzie (Funny Baby Face)
  16. Adonis Rose Trio + One – For All We Know (Storyville)
  17. Tony Monaco – Over and Over (Chicken Coup)
  18. Eric Alexander – Timing is Everything (Cellar)
  19. Roger Kellaway – Live at Mezzrow (Cellar)
  20. WJ3 All Stars – Lovers and Love Songs (Night Is Alive)
  21. Bobby Broom Organi-Sation – Jamalot (Bobby Broom)
  22. Jim Rotondi – Finesse (Cellar)
  23. Alexis Valet – Following the Sun (Jazz & People)
  24. Chick Corea & Bela Fleck – Remembrance (Thirty Tigers)
  25. Jazz at the Ballroom – Flying High (Jazz at the Ballroom)
  26. Bill Frisell – Orchestras (Blue Note)
  27. Nick Finzer – Legacy (Outside In Music)
  28. Art Tatum – Jewels in the Treasure Box (Resonance)
  29. Hays Street Hart – Bridges (Smoke Sessions)
  30. Noah Haidu – Standards II (Sunnyside)
  31. Ken Peplowski – Unheard Bird (Arbors Jazz)
  32. Caesar Frazier – Live at Jazzcup (Stunt)
  33. Brian Bromberg – LaFaro (Be Squared)
  34. John Ellis – Bizet: Carmen in Jazz (BRM)
  35. Blue Moods – Swing & Soul (Posi-Tone)
  36. Charles McPherson – Reverence (Smoke Sessions)
  37. Christian Fabian Trio – Hip to the Skip (Spice Rack)
  38. Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra – And So It Goes (RMI)
  39. Lisa Hilton – Coincidental Moment (Ruby Slippers)
  40. Wing Pongsakorn – Time Has Changed (Cellar)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
