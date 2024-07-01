Night Train Top 40 – June 2024
- Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of McCoy Tyner (Savant)
- Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra – Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra (Culture Shock)
- Randy Weinstein – HarmoniMonk (Random Chance)
- Something Else! – Soul Jazz (Smoke Sessions)
- Snorre Kirk – Top Dog (Stunt)
- Yes! Trio – Spring Sings (Jazz & People)
- Jacky Terrasson – Moving On (Believe)
- Monty Alexander – D Day (PeeWee!)
- Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil (Origin)
- Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
- Live Edge Trio – Closing Time (OA2)
- Andrew Bird Trio – Sunday Morning Put-On (Loma Vista)
- Queen Esther – Things are Looking Up (QE Works)
- Hendrick Meurkens – The Jazz Meurkengers (Cellar)
- Yuko Ito – Seduzie (Funny Baby Face)
- Adonis Rose Trio + One – For All We Know (Storyville)
- Tony Monaco – Over and Over (Chicken Coup)
- Eric Alexander – Timing is Everything (Cellar)
- Roger Kellaway – Live at Mezzrow (Cellar)
- WJ3 All Stars – Lovers and Love Songs (Night Is Alive)
- Bobby Broom Organi-Sation – Jamalot (Bobby Broom)
- Jim Rotondi – Finesse (Cellar)
- Alexis Valet – Following the Sun (Jazz & People)
- Chick Corea & Bela Fleck – Remembrance (Thirty Tigers)
- Jazz at the Ballroom – Flying High (Jazz at the Ballroom)
- Bill Frisell – Orchestras (Blue Note)
- Nick Finzer – Legacy (Outside In Music)
- Art Tatum – Jewels in the Treasure Box (Resonance)
- Hays Street Hart – Bridges (Smoke Sessions)
- Noah Haidu – Standards II (Sunnyside)
- Ken Peplowski – Unheard Bird (Arbors Jazz)
- Caesar Frazier – Live at Jazzcup (Stunt)
- Brian Bromberg – LaFaro (Be Squared)
- John Ellis – Bizet: Carmen in Jazz (BRM)
- Blue Moods – Swing & Soul (Posi-Tone)
- Charles McPherson – Reverence (Smoke Sessions)
- Christian Fabian Trio – Hip to the Skip (Spice Rack)
- Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra – And So It Goes (RMI)
- Lisa Hilton – Coincidental Moment (Ruby Slippers)
- Wing Pongsakorn – Time Has Changed (Cellar)