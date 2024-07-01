Canada Day, Ahmad Jamal, Dr. Lonnie Smith & 4th of July FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Antonio Adolfo – Love Cole Porter

Monday 7.1.24

SPECIAL: It’s Canada Day and Night Train joins in with Global Village to celebrate with a program devoted to Canadian jazz artists, both legendary and contemporary. Among the musicians featured are Oscar Peterson, Diana Krall, Holly Cole, Jane Bunnett, Molly Johnson, the all-Canadian Rob McConnell Jive 5, Carol Welsman, Cory Weeds, Renee Rosnes, Newfoundland transplant Florian Hoefner, and more – plus jazz versions of songs from Canadian-born singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

(Global Village also celebrates Canada Day this evening.)

Tuesday 7.2.24

Night Train marks the birthday of piano jazz great Ahmad Jamal with some of his early work and a selection from a series of recent and previously unreleased club dates in hour one, and in a special in hour two of the show. We’ll hear the first recorded version of Monk’s “Misterioso” done on this date in 1948. Our July feature continues with music from Return to Forever. And we have new music from singer Queen Esther (with a tribute to Billie Holiday), harmonica player Randy Weinstein (reinterpreting music of Monk), Brazilian pianist, composer and arranger Antonio Adolfo (with a tribute to Cole Porter – our Featured New Release of the Week), and previously unreleased live performances from soul jazz organ legend Brother Jack McDuff.

Wednesday 7.3.24

Throughout July, Night Train celebrates the 70th birthday of jazz fusion guitar master Al DiMeola – including music tonight from his inventive album reinterpreting music of the Beatles. We’ll also mark birthdays of saxophonist John Klemmer (from his debut album), singer Melissa Walker, organist Rhoda Scott, and soul jazz organ legend Dr. Lonnie Smith (with Lou Donaldson in hour one and featured in a special in hour two of the show). Plus our Featured New Release of the Week (Antonio Adolfo’s Love Cole Porter), along with the latest from Matthew Whittaker (a tribute to jazz organists), and pianist Noah Haidu (a tribute to Keith Jarrett’s Standards Trio).

Thursday 7.4.24

SPECIAL: In celebration of the 4th of July holiday, we have two specials tonight featuring the Airmen of Note, the premier jazz ensemble of the US Air Force. In hour one, the band will be joined by vocalist and recent Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductee Karrin Allyson, while hour two’s special guest will be big band and studio veteran, trombonist Andy Martin.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also have 4th of July Specials tonight.)