THIS WEEK: Caribbean Jazz + Bassists, Beatles, Vocalese & Summer FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra

Monday 6.17.24

Night Train ‘gives the bassists some’ this time, highlighting both legends and some key figures on the scene today. We’ll hear music from Christian McBride, Ben Wolfe, Ray Brown, Ron Carter, Kyle Eastwood, Boris Kozlov, Ben Allison, Charlie Haden (with Pat Metheny), Charles Mingus (singing and playing piano), and Harry Skoler with a tribute to Mingus.

Tuesday 6.18.24

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate the birthday of Paul McCartney with selections from the BeatleJazz series from David Kikoski and Brian Melvin in hour one, and a special devoted to Beatle jazz covers in hour two of the show. We’ll also mark birthdays of KC B3 player Chris Hazelton and trombonist Jimmy Cheatham; and highlight music from Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra (our Featured New Release of the Week) along with new music from organist Tony Monaco, and bassist Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also have McCartney specials tonight.)

Wednesday 6.19.24

We’ve got more Caribbean sounds as Night Train continues the June Caribbean Heritage Month Feature. We’ll hear the Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra (our Featured New Release of the Week), Cecile McLorin Salvant, the Jorge Sylvester Afro-Caribbean Experimental Trio, a “Calypso” from Kenny Barron, and pianists Monty Alexander and Chucho Valdes. We’ll also mark birthdays of vocalese pioneer Dave Lambert (of Lambert, Hendricks and Ross fame) and guitarist John Stein, and check out new titles from Snorre Kirk, Jacky Terrasson, Conrad Herwig, and the Live Edge Trio.

Thursday 6.20.24

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates the first day of summer with a program devoted to summer songs from such jazz greats as Kenny Burrell, Shirley Horn, Pat Metheny, Marian McPartland, Oscar Peterson, the Godfathers of Groove, and more.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also have summer specials tonight.)