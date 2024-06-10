THIS WEEK: Caribbean Jazz + Joao Gilberto, Hazel Scott, Chick Corea & Doc Cheatham FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of McCoy Tyner

Monday 6.10.24

Tonight on the Night Train, we mark the birthday of bossa nova pioneer Joao Gilberto; highlight music from Conrad Herwig’s Latin Side of McCoy Tyner (our Featured New Release of the Week), along with new releases from guitarist Bobby Broom, singer Karrin Allyson, pianist Jacky Terrasson, and trumpeter Jim Rotondi; and continue the June Caribbean Heritage Month Feature with the Jorge Sylvester Afro-Caribbean Experimental Trio.

Tuesday 6.11.24

Night Train marks birthdays of drummers Shelly Manne (with the Poll Winners) and Bernard Purdie (with the Godfathers of Groove), and Trinidad-born pianist and activist Hazel Scott (in conjunction with the June Caribbean Heritage Month Feature and featured in a special in hour two of the show) - plus music from Conrad Herwig’s Latin Side of McCoy Tyner album (our Featured New Release of the Week), and from the newly released final album from Chick Corea (featured tomorrow on Night Train for his birthday) with Bela Fleck. And we have a little gem from jazz piano great Fats Waller that was recorded on this date in 1937.

**Wednesday 6.12.24

SPECIAL: A special edition of Night Train as we mark the birthday of legendary pianist Chick Corea. We’ll hear selections spanning his six-decade long and diverse career - including early Latin jazz recordings with Mongo Santamaria and Cal Tjader, pioneering fusion releases with Miles Davis and Return to Forever, duo projects with Gary Burton and Bela Fleck, and two of his last recordings – Trilogy 2 and the Chick Corea Plays album that explored the intersection of standards and classical music. Plus a special in hour two devoted to Corea compositions.

(Global Village also has a Chick Corea special tonight.)

Thursday 6.13.24

Night Train marks the birthday of trumpeter Doc Cheatham (we’ll hear him with two other fine trumpeters – Dizzy Gillespie and Nicholas Payton – in hour one and in a special in hour two). We’ve got new music from drummer Snorre Kirk, the Flying Horse Big Band, saxophonist Eric Alexander, the WJ3 All Stars, and our Featured New Release of the Week – Conrad Herwig’s Latin Side of McCoy Tyner. And we’ve got a blast from the past with Louis Armstrong with the Mills Brothers recorded on this date in 1938.