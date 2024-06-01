© 2024 KMUW
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – May 2024

By Chris Heim
Published June 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Queen Esther – Things are Looking Up (QE Works)
  2. Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil (Origin)
  3. Jazz at the Ballroom – Flying High (Jazz at the Ballroom)
  4. Yes! Trio – Spring Sings (Jazz & People)
  5. Snorre Kirk – Top Dog (Stunt)
  6. Bill Frisell – Orchestras (Blue Note)
  7. Nick Finzer – Legacy (Outside In Music)
  8. Art Tatum – Jewels in the Treasure Box (Resonance)
  9. Hays Street Hart – Bridges (Smoke Sessions)
  10. Noah Haidu – Standards II (Sunnyside)
  11. Ken Peplowski – Unheard Bird (Arbors Jazz)
  12. Caesar Frazier – Live at Jazzcup (Stunt)
  13. Brian Bromberg – LaFaro (Be Squared)
  14. Live Edge trio – Closing Time (OA2)
  15. Stacey Kent – Summer Me, Winter Me (Token)
  16. Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
  17. Royce Campbell – Originals (Moon Cycle)
  18. John Ellis – Bizet: Carmen in Jazz (BRM)
  19. Blue Moods – Swing & Soul (Posi-Tone)
  20. Jim Snidero – For All We Know (Savant)
  21. Monty Alexander – D Day (PeeWee!)
  22. Larry Goldings/John Sneider – Chinwag (Larry Goldings/John Sneider)
  23. Charles McPherson – Reverence (Smoke Sessions)
  24. Christian Fabian Trio – Hip to the Skip (Spice Rack)
  25. Ron Rieder – Latin Jazz Sessions (Ron Rieder)
  26. Jun Iida – Evergreen (OA2)
  27. Charles Chen – Charles, Play! (Cellar)
  28. Yuko Ito – Seduzir (Funny Baby Face)
  29. Lynne Arriale Trio – Being Human (Challenge)
  30. Adam Schroeder & Mark Masters – CT! (Capri)
  31. Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra – And So It Goes (RMI)
  32. Francesco Crosara – Circular Motion (OA2)
  33. Lisa Hilton – Coincidental Moment (Ruby Slippers)
  34. Wing Pongsakorn – Time Has Changed (Cellar)
  35. Jason Anick/Matt de Champlain – Reverence (Magic Fiddle Music)
  36. Jim Shearer – Cloud Bowling (Summit)
  37. One for All –Big George (Smoke Sessions)
  38. Charles Lloyd – The Sky Will Still Be there Tomorrow (Blue Note)
  39. Wolff, Clark, Dorsey – A Letter to Bill Evans (Jazz Avenue)
  40. Claire Martin – I Watch You Sleep (Stunt)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
