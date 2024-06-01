Night Train Top 40 – May 2024
- Queen Esther – Things are Looking Up (QE Works)
- Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil (Origin)
- Jazz at the Ballroom – Flying High (Jazz at the Ballroom)
- Yes! Trio – Spring Sings (Jazz & People)
- Snorre Kirk – Top Dog (Stunt)
- Bill Frisell – Orchestras (Blue Note)
- Nick Finzer – Legacy (Outside In Music)
- Art Tatum – Jewels in the Treasure Box (Resonance)
- Hays Street Hart – Bridges (Smoke Sessions)
- Noah Haidu – Standards II (Sunnyside)
- Ken Peplowski – Unheard Bird (Arbors Jazz)
- Caesar Frazier – Live at Jazzcup (Stunt)
- Brian Bromberg – LaFaro (Be Squared)
- Live Edge trio – Closing Time (OA2)
- Stacey Kent – Summer Me, Winter Me (Token)
- Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
- Royce Campbell – Originals (Moon Cycle)
- John Ellis – Bizet: Carmen in Jazz (BRM)
- Blue Moods – Swing & Soul (Posi-Tone)
- Jim Snidero – For All We Know (Savant)
- Monty Alexander – D Day (PeeWee!)
- Larry Goldings/John Sneider – Chinwag (Larry Goldings/John Sneider)
- Charles McPherson – Reverence (Smoke Sessions)
- Christian Fabian Trio – Hip to the Skip (Spice Rack)
- Ron Rieder – Latin Jazz Sessions (Ron Rieder)
- Jun Iida – Evergreen (OA2)
- Charles Chen – Charles, Play! (Cellar)
- Yuko Ito – Seduzir (Funny Baby Face)
- Lynne Arriale Trio – Being Human (Challenge)
- Adam Schroeder & Mark Masters – CT! (Capri)
- Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra – And So It Goes (RMI)
- Francesco Crosara – Circular Motion (OA2)
- Lisa Hilton – Coincidental Moment (Ruby Slippers)
- Wing Pongsakorn – Time Has Changed (Cellar)
- Jason Anick/Matt de Champlain – Reverence (Magic Fiddle Music)
- Jim Shearer – Cloud Bowling (Summit)
- One for All –Big George (Smoke Sessions)
- Charles Lloyd – The Sky Will Still Be there Tomorrow (Blue Note)
- Wolff, Clark, Dorsey – A Letter to Bill Evans (Jazz Avenue)
- Claire Martin – I Watch You Sleep (Stunt)