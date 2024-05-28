Shirley Horn + Airmen of Note, Claudio Roditi, Wycliffe Gordon & Benny Goodman FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Art Tatum – Jewels in the Treasure Box

Monday 5.27.24

SPECIAL: In honor of the Memorial Day Holiday, Night Train steps aside for two special performances from the USAF Airmen of Note Band. In hour one, they are joined by special guest, singer Cyrille Aimee, and in hour two, it’s pianist Cyrus Chestnut.

Tuesday 5.28.24

Birthday salutes tonight for Brazilian trumpeter Claudio Roditi and electric guitar pioneer T Bone Walker. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from piano giant Art Tatum, with previously unreleased concert performances from the Blue Note in Chicago. Other new releases tonight include singers Karrin Allyson, Queen Esther and Yuko Ito, pianist Monty Alexander, saxophonist Charles McPherson, guitarist Bill Frisell, and trumpeter Win Pongsakorn. Plus music from the late David Sanborn, and more from May Featured Artist Shirley Horn.

Wednesday 5.29.24

More music tonight from Featured Artist Shirley and our Featured New Release of the Week from Art Tatum, birthday salutes to in-demand drummer Kenny Washington, pianist Lynne Arriale, and saxophonist Jim Snidero (all appearing on new releases) along with trombonists Wayne Wallace and Wycliffe Gordon (featured in a Savannah Music Festival Late Night Jam in hour two of the show). And we’ll hear a selection from Duke Ellington’s Anatomy of a Murder soundtrack. This date in 1959 was the first of several recording sessions for the music, which went on to take home three Grammys.

Thursday 5.30.24

SPECIAL: A two-hour special tonight on the Night Train for Benny Goodman’s birthday, focusing on his groundbreaking concert 1938 Carnegie Hall concert – the first jazz concert in the illustrious venue and a performance that helped make swing and the Goodman band famous.