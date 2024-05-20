Shirley Horn + Rufus Harley, Fats Waller, Sun Ra & Ken Peplowski FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Flying High – The Styles and Sounds of the Great Female Jazz Vocalists

Monday 5.20.24

Night Train kicks off a new week with a Featured New Release of the Week that salutes great female jazz vocalists with two trios headed up by pianist and vocalist Champian Fulton and a half dozen contemporary singers. Speaking of greats, we also continue our May Shirley Horn Feature, and mark the birthday of veteran drummer Victor Lewis with an appearance he made with Abbey Lincoln, while a special in hour two spotlights the renaissance for female jazz singers in the ‘90s. We’ll also mark birthdays of jazz bagpiper Rufus Harley and guitarist Sheryl Bailey, and highlight new releases from soul jazz organist Caesar Frazier and trombonist Nick Finzer.

Tuesday 5.21.24

Birthday salutes tonight on the Night Train for West Coast drummer Larance Marable (including with Charlie Haden’s Quartet West and special guest, May Featured Artist Shirley Horn) and stride piano great Fats Waller (with a special concert celebrating his music in hour two of the show). Plus new music from the Flying High set (our Featured New Release of the Week), the Live Edge Trio, Snorre Kirk, and Christian Fabian.

Wednesday 5.22.24

Space is the place tonight as Night Train joins in with Global Village to mark the birthday of Afrofuturist legend Sun Ra. We’ll also hear a tribute to May Featured Artist Shirley Horn from pianist and vocalist Dena DeRose, check out more from Flying High – our Featured New Release of the Week, remember saxophonist David Sanborn, and hear new releases from Akiko Tsuruga and Nick Finzer.

Thursday 5.23.24

Music from guitarist Charlie Hunter, trumpeter Randy Sandke, and clarinet and saxophone player Ken Peplowski (with his new Unheard Bird album in hour one and in a concert special in hour two of the show) – all born on this date. Plus more from May Featured Artist Shirley Horn and from Flying High – our Featured New Release of the Week, and we’ll hear music from John Coltrane’s classic Africa/Brass album, his first Impulse release recorded on this date in 1961.