Shirley Horn + Stevie Wonder, Brazilian Jazz, Oscar Castro-Neves & Betty Carter FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Karrin Allyson – A Kiss for Brazil

Monday 5.13.24

SPECIAL: It’s Stevie Wonder night on the Night Train, celebrating the soul giant’s birthday with great jazz covers of his classic songs by Grant Green, the Deep Blue Organ Trio, Bill Ware and more – plus, in hour two, a special performance featuring new arrangements of Stevie Wonder songs from the acclaimed SFJazz Collective.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also feature Stevie Wonder tonight.)

Tuesday 5.14.24

Tonight on the Night Train, we’ll highlight Brazilian jazz, including music from our Featured New Release of the Week – Karrin Allyson’s A Kiss for Brazil, US bossa pioneer Stan Getz (with Astrud and Joao Gilberto), Jobim classics from singer Stacey Kent and May Featured Artist Shirley Horn, pianist Vince Guaraldi with Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, Brazilian pianist, composer and arranger Antonio Adolfo, a Black Orpheus classic from Cal Tjader, and more. Plus new music from Noah Haidu, Albare, Lisa Hilton,

and the Yes! Trio.

Wednesday 5.15.24

More music tonight on the Night Train from May Featured Artist Shirley Horn (from her Grammy-winning album, I Remember Miles) and the Featured New Release of the Week from singer Karrin Allyson. We also mark birthdays of guitarist Oscar Castro-Neves (featured in a Brazilian Duets concert special in hour two), pianist Ellis Larkins (with Ella Fitzgerald), and trumpeter Jun Iida (with music from his new album Evergreen). We’ll also hear new music from Vijay Iyer, and the duo of Larry Goldings and John Sneider. (Sneider is featured on the latest Into Music podcast from Jedd Beaudoin).

Thursday 5.16.24

Night Train marks birthdays of jazz vocal great Betty Carter (featured in a special in hour two of the show) and drummer Redd Holt. Plus more music from May Featured Artist Shirley Horn (from the posthumous release, Live at the 4 Queens) and the Featured New Release of the Week from singer Karrin Allyson – and Bill Frisell’s new Orchestras album.

