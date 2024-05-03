Centennial Birthdays/Shirley Horn + Int. Jazz Day, Ambrose Akinmusire & Groove Holmes FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Yes Trio – Spring Sings

Monday 4.29.24

SPECIAL: In honor of the birthday of one of the giants of jazz, Duke Ellington, it’s a two-part special exploring a sometimes-overlooked aspect of his talents – his genius as a band leader. Though Ellington was a fine pianist and brilliant composer, he had a special talent for bringing and keeping together an exceptional collection of musicians and then crafting music that was inspired by and drew on their unique strengths and styles. Tonight on the Night Train, it’s a look at the greatness of Duke Ellington – the Bandleader.

Tuesday 4.30.24

Along with Global Village, Night Train celebrates International Jazz Day with music from artists appearing at this year’s All Star Global Concert. We also wrap up the April Feature celebrating centennial birthdays of singer Blossom Dearie, trumpeter & arranger Shorty Rogers, and saxophonist Teddy Edwards. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from the Yes Trio. And we mark the birthday of bass great Percy Heath, with music he did with Monk and the Modern Jazz Quartet in hour one, and as part of a special about Philly Jazz in hour two.

Wednesday 5.1.24

Night Train kicks off a new month’s feature celebrating the 90th birthday of pianist, vocalist and one of the greatest balladeers in jazz – Shirley Horn. We have more music from our Featured New Release of the Week from the Yes Trio, along with the latest albums from Snorre Kirk, Hays Street Hart, Noah Haidu, and Ambrose Akinmusire (also featured in a special in hour two for his birthday today). It’s also the centennial birthday of Big Maybelle (the May Featured Artist at the Crossroads), and the date legendary pianist Bud Powell went into the studio to record several classic tracks.

Thursday 5.2.24

Lots of soulful organ sounds tonight on the Night Train, as we mark birthdays of Eddy Louiss and Groove Holmes (featured in a special in hour two of the show), highlight new music from Akiko Tsuruga and Caesar Frazier, and hear May Featured Artist Shirley Horn on a rare track where she plays organ. And we’ll hear new music from the Yes Trio (our Featured New Release of the Week) and Brian Bromberg (a tribute to bassist Scott LaFaro).