Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – April 2024

By Chris Heim
Published May 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Nick Finzer – Legacy (Outside In Music)
  2. Snorre Kirk – Top Dog (Stunt)
  3. Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
  4. Peter Hand – Blue Topaz (Whaling City Sound)
  5. Ken Peplowski – Unheard Bird (Arbors Jazz)
  6. Charles Lloyd – The Sky Will Still Be there Tomorrow (Blue Note)
  7. Caesar Frazier – Live at Jazzcup (Stunt)
  8. John Ellis – Bizet: Carmen in Jazz (BRM)
  9. Wolff, Clark, Dorsey – A Letter to Bill Evans (Jazz Avenue)
  10. Noah Haidu – Standards II (Sunnyside)
  11. Brian Bromberg – LaFaro (Be Squared)
  12. Christian Fabian Trio – Hip to the Skip (Spice Rack)
  13. Royce Campbell – Originals (Moon Cycle)
  14. The Reid Hoyson Project – On a Misty Night (Reid Hoyson Productions)
  15.  Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet + Gospel Choir – Wonderful! (Cellar)
  16.  Betty Bryant – Lotta Livin’ (Bry-Mar Music)
  17.  Lisa Hilton – Coincidental Moment (Ruby Slippers)
  18.  Blue Moods – Swing & Soul (Posi-Tone)
  19.  Francesco Crosara – Circular Motion (OA2)
  20. Diego Rivera – With Just a Word (Posi-Tone)
  21. Hays Street Hart – Bridges (Smoke Sessions)
  22. Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra – And So It Goes (RMI)
  23. Jim Snidero – For All We Know (Savant)
  24. Willie Morris – Attentive Listening (Posi-Tone)
  25. Ron Rieder – Latin Jazz Sessions (Ron Rieder)
  26. Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph)
  27. Rob Dixon/Steve Allee Quintet – Standards Deluxe (Self)
  28. Tierney Sutton – Good People (JRL-SGS Records)
  29. Melissa Adana – Echoes of the Inner Prophet (Blue Note)
  30.  Stacey Kent – Summer Me, Winter Me (Token)
  31. Kirsten Edkins – Shapes and Sound (Cohearent)
  32. Claire Martin – I Watch You Sleep (Stunt)
  33. Jim Rotondi – Finesse (Cellar)
  34. Michael Dease – Swing Low (Posi-Tone)
  35. Jason Anick/Matt de Champlain – Reverence (Magic Fiddle Music)
  36. Adam Schroeder & Mark Masters – CT! (Capri)
  37. Xaver Hellmeier – X-Man in New York (Cellar)
  38. Lynne Arriale Trio – Being Human (Challenge)
  39. Charles Chen – Charles, Play! (Cellar)
  40. Jun Iida – Evergreen (OA2)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim