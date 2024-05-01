Night Train Top 40 – April 2024
- Nick Finzer – Legacy (Outside In Music)
- Snorre Kirk – Top Dog (Stunt)
- Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
- Peter Hand – Blue Topaz (Whaling City Sound)
- Ken Peplowski – Unheard Bird (Arbors Jazz)
- Charles Lloyd – The Sky Will Still Be there Tomorrow (Blue Note)
- Caesar Frazier – Live at Jazzcup (Stunt)
- John Ellis – Bizet: Carmen in Jazz (BRM)
- Wolff, Clark, Dorsey – A Letter to Bill Evans (Jazz Avenue)
- Noah Haidu – Standards II (Sunnyside)
- Brian Bromberg – LaFaro (Be Squared)
- Christian Fabian Trio – Hip to the Skip (Spice Rack)
- Royce Campbell – Originals (Moon Cycle)
- The Reid Hoyson Project – On a Misty Night (Reid Hoyson Productions)
- Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet + Gospel Choir – Wonderful! (Cellar)
- Betty Bryant – Lotta Livin’ (Bry-Mar Music)
- Lisa Hilton – Coincidental Moment (Ruby Slippers)
- Blue Moods – Swing & Soul (Posi-Tone)
- Francesco Crosara – Circular Motion (OA2)
- Diego Rivera – With Just a Word (Posi-Tone)
- Hays Street Hart – Bridges (Smoke Sessions)
- Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra – And So It Goes (RMI)
- Jim Snidero – For All We Know (Savant)
- Willie Morris – Attentive Listening (Posi-Tone)
- Ron Rieder – Latin Jazz Sessions (Ron Rieder)
- Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph)
- Rob Dixon/Steve Allee Quintet – Standards Deluxe (Self)
- Tierney Sutton – Good People (JRL-SGS Records)
- Melissa Adana – Echoes of the Inner Prophet (Blue Note)
- Stacey Kent – Summer Me, Winter Me (Token)
- Kirsten Edkins – Shapes and Sound (Cohearent)
- Claire Martin – I Watch You Sleep (Stunt)
- Jim Rotondi – Finesse (Cellar)
- Michael Dease – Swing Low (Posi-Tone)
- Jason Anick/Matt de Champlain – Reverence (Magic Fiddle Music)
- Adam Schroeder & Mark Masters – CT! (Capri)
- Xaver Hellmeier – X-Man in New York (Cellar)
- Lynne Arriale Trio – Being Human (Challenge)
- Charles Chen – Charles, Play! (Cellar)
- Jun Iida – Evergreen (OA2)