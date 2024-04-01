© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – March 2024

By Chris Heim
Published April 1, 2024 at 9:58 AM CDT
  1. Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
  2. Kirsten Edkins – Shapes and Sound (Cohearent)
  3. Claire Martin – I Watch You Sleep (Stunt)
  4. Cal Tjader – Catch the Groove (Jazz Detective)
  5. Wolff, Clark, Dorsey – A Letter to Bill Evans (Jazz Avenue 1)
  6. Stacey Kent – Summer Me, Winter Me (Token)
  7. Jim Rotondi – Finesse (Cellar)
  8. John Ellis – Bizet: Carmen in Jazz (BRM)
  9. Peter Hand – Blue Topaz (Whaling City Sound)
  10. Michael Dease – Swing Low (Posi-Tone)
  11. Blue Moods – Swing & Soul (Posi-Tone)
  12. Caesar Frazier – Live at Jazzcup (Stunt)
  13. John Scofield – Uncle John’s Band (ECM)
  14. Jason Anick/Matt de Champlain – Reverence (Magic Fiddle Music)
  15. Dave Stryker Trio – Groove Street (StrikeZone)
  16. Adam Schroeder & Mark Masters – CT! (Capri)
  17. Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse, 1966-1968 (Jazz Detective)
  18. Xaver Hellmeier – X-Man in New York (Cellar)
  19. Ray Gallon – Grand Company (Cellar)
  20. Lynne Arriale Trio – Being Human (Challenge)
  21. Lisa Hilton – Coincidental Moment (Ruby Slippers)
  22. Adam Schroeder/Mark Masters – C.T.! (Capri)
  23. Shuteen Erdenebaatar – Rising Sun (Motema)
  24. Royce Campbell – Originals (Moon Cycle)
  25. The Reid Hoyson Project – On a Misty Night (Reid Hoyson Productions)
  26. Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet + Gospel Choir – Wonderful! (Cellar)
  27. Ron Blake – Mistaken Identity (7ten33 Productions)
  28. Affinity Trio – Hindsight (Origin)
  29. Les McCann – Never a Dull Moment (Resonance)
  30. Betty Bryant – Lotta Livin’ (Bry-Mar Music)
  31. Charles Chen – Charles, Play! (Cellar)
  32. Jun Iida – Evergreen (OA2)
  33. Ambrose Akinmusire – Owl Song (Nonesuch)
  34. Christian Fabian Trio – Hip to the Skip (Spice Rack)
  35. Jim Shearer – Cloud Bowling with Claude Bolling (Summit)
  36. Francesco Crosara – Circular Motion (OA2)
  37. Gerald Cannon – Live at Dizzy’s Club (Wood Neck)
  38. Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2)
  39. Laila Biali – Your Requests (Laila Biali)
  40. Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph)
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim