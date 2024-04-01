Night Train Top 40 – March 2024
- Christian McBride/Edgar Meyer – But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody? (Mack Avenue)
- Kirsten Edkins – Shapes and Sound (Cohearent)
- Claire Martin – I Watch You Sleep (Stunt)
- Cal Tjader – Catch the Groove (Jazz Detective)
- Wolff, Clark, Dorsey – A Letter to Bill Evans (Jazz Avenue 1)
- Stacey Kent – Summer Me, Winter Me (Token)
- Jim Rotondi – Finesse (Cellar)
- John Ellis – Bizet: Carmen in Jazz (BRM)
- Peter Hand – Blue Topaz (Whaling City Sound)
- Michael Dease – Swing Low (Posi-Tone)
- Blue Moods – Swing & Soul (Posi-Tone)
- Caesar Frazier – Live at Jazzcup (Stunt)
- John Scofield – Uncle John’s Band (ECM)
- Jason Anick/Matt de Champlain – Reverence (Magic Fiddle Music)
- Dave Stryker Trio – Groove Street (StrikeZone)
- Adam Schroeder & Mark Masters – CT! (Capri)
- Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse, 1966-1968 (Jazz Detective)
- Xaver Hellmeier – X-Man in New York (Cellar)
- Ray Gallon – Grand Company (Cellar)
- Lynne Arriale Trio – Being Human (Challenge)
- Lisa Hilton – Coincidental Moment (Ruby Slippers)
- Adam Schroeder/Mark Masters – C.T.! (Capri)
- Shuteen Erdenebaatar – Rising Sun (Motema)
- Royce Campbell – Originals (Moon Cycle)
- The Reid Hoyson Project – On a Misty Night (Reid Hoyson Productions)
- Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet + Gospel Choir – Wonderful! (Cellar)
- Ron Blake – Mistaken Identity (7ten33 Productions)
- Affinity Trio – Hindsight (Origin)
- Les McCann – Never a Dull Moment (Resonance)
- Betty Bryant – Lotta Livin’ (Bry-Mar Music)
- Charles Chen – Charles, Play! (Cellar)
- Jun Iida – Evergreen (OA2)
- Ambrose Akinmusire – Owl Song (Nonesuch)
- Christian Fabian Trio – Hip to the Skip (Spice Rack)
- Jim Shearer – Cloud Bowling with Claude Bolling (Summit)
- Francesco Crosara – Circular Motion (OA2)
- Gerald Cannon – Live at Dizzy’s Club (Wood Neck)
- Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2)
- Laila Biali – Your Requests (Laila Biali)
- Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph)