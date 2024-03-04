THIS WEEK: Sarah Vaughan + Jan Garbarek, the Divas, Bob Wills & Billie Holiday FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Kirsten Edkins – Shapes and Sound

Monday 3.4.24

Night Train kicks off a new month’s feature, celebrating the centennial birthday of one of the great voices of jazz, Sarah Vaughan. We’ll also mark birthdays of Vivaldi (with the help of Third Stream pianist Jacques Loussier), percussionist Jason Marsalis, and Norwegian world and euro jazz saxophonist Jan Garbarek (also featured tonight in the Global Village). Plus new music from John Ellis, Shuteen Eredenebaatar, and from our Featured New Release of the Week from saxophonist Kirsten Edkins.

**Tuesday 3.5.24

SPECIAL: In celebration of Women’s History Month and in conjunction with the March Sarah Vaughan Centennial Feature, Night Train devotes tonight’s show to Jazz Divas – great jazz vocalists past and present. We’ll hear music from Vaughan, along with such legends as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Abbey Lincoln, and Carmen McRae, plus contemporary singers like Dianne Reeves (with a tribute to Sarah), Robin McKelle (celebrating Ella), Dee Dee Bridgewater (from her Billie Holiday release), Grammy-winners Samara Joy and Jazzmeia Horn, and more. Plus music from our Featured New Release of the Week from saxophonist Kirsten Edkins, and the latest from trumpeter Jim Rotondi, guitarist John Basile, and pianist Ahmad Jamal.

Wednesday 3.6.24

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Night Train Featured New Releases of the Week throughout March will highlight some of the finest new albums from women artists. This week it’s music from saxophonist Kirsten Edkin’s new set, Shapes & Sound. We’ll also hear the latest from the Diva Jazz Orchestra, vibes player Behn Gillece, and previously unissued music from Wes Montgomery with the Wynton Kelly Trio for Wes’s birthday today. We’ll also mark birthdays of vocalist Flora Purim, bassist Red Callendar (with Art Tatum), and Western Swing great Bob Wills (featured in a special in hour two of the show). And there’s more from March Featured Artist, Sarah Vaughan.

Thursday 3.7.24

In conjunction with Night Train’s Women’s History Month celebrations, we have two specials tonight celebrating one of the giants of jazz singing – Billie Holiday. In hour one, it’s “A Tribute to Billie Holiday,” with music from contemporary artists and more recent releases celebrating Lady Day, including selections from Dee Dee Bridgewater, Cassandra Wilson, and Jose James. Then in hour two, it’s “Late Billie,” focusing on the unique small group sessions Holiday recorded near the end of her career.

