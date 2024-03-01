© 2024 KMUW
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – February 2024

By Chris Heim
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. The Reid Hoyson Project – On a Misty Night (Reid Hoyson Productions)
  2. Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet + Gospel Choir – Wonderful! (Cellar)
  3. Peter Hand – Blue Topaz (Whaling City Sound)
  4. Adam Schroeder & Mark Masters – CT! (Capri)
  5. Ron Blake – Mistaken Identity (7ten33 Productions)
  6. John Scofield – Uncle John’s Band (ECM)
  7. Michael Dease – Swing Low (Posi-Tone)
  8. Affinity Trio – Hindsight (Origin)
  9. Blue Moods – Swing & Soul (Posi-Tone)
  10. Les McCann – Never a Dull Moment (Resonance)
  11. Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse, 1966-1968
  12. Cal Tjader – Catch the Groove (Jazz Detective)
  13. Dave Stryker Trio – Groove Street (StrikeZone)
  14. Royce Campbell – Originals (Moon Cycle)
  15. Christie Dashiell – Journey in Black (Christie Dashiell)
  16. Betty Bryant – Lotta Livin’ (Bry-Mar Music)
  17. Charles Chen – Charles, Play! (Cellar)
  18. Jennifer Wharton’s Bonegasm – Grit & Grace (Sunnyside)
  19. Jun Iida – Evergreen (OA2)
  20. Ambrose Akinmusire – Owl Song (Nonesuch)
  21. Christian Fabian Trio – Hip to the Skip (Spice Rack)
  22. Jim Shearer – Cloud Bowling with Claude Bolling (Summit)
  23. Jason Anick & Matt Dechamplain – Reverence (Magic Fiddle Music)
  24. John Ellis – Bizet: Carmen in Jazz (BRM)
  25. Francesco Crosara – Circular Motion (OA2)
  26. Gerald Cannon – Live at Dizzy’s Club (Wood Neck)
  27. Stacey Kent – Summer Me, Winter Me (Token)
  28. Brandon Sanders – Compton’s Finest (Savant)
  29. Wes Montgomery – Maximum Swing (Resonance)
  30. Hot Club of Los Angeles – Nova (Hot Club of Los Angeles)
  31. John Basile – Satisfied (John Basile)
  32. Xaver Hellmeier – X-Man in New York (Cellar)
  33. Ray Gallon – Grand Company (Cellar)
  34. Diva Jazz Orchestra – “30” Live at Dizzy’s Club (Diva)
  35. Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2)
  36. Laila Biali – Your Requests (Laila Biali)
  37. Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph)
  38. James Weidman – Sonic Realities (Inner Circle Music)
  39. Bowmanville – Bowmanville (Stoneagle Music)
  40. Shuteen Erdenebaatar – Rising Sun (Motema)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
