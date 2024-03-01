Night Train Top 40 – February 2024
- The Reid Hoyson Project – On a Misty Night (Reid Hoyson Productions)
- Mike LeDonne Groover Quartet + Gospel Choir – Wonderful! (Cellar)
- Peter Hand – Blue Topaz (Whaling City Sound)
- Adam Schroeder & Mark Masters – CT! (Capri)
- Ron Blake – Mistaken Identity (7ten33 Productions)
- John Scofield – Uncle John’s Band (ECM)
- Michael Dease – Swing Low (Posi-Tone)
- Affinity Trio – Hindsight (Origin)
- Blue Moods – Swing & Soul (Posi-Tone)
- Les McCann – Never a Dull Moment (Resonance)
- Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse, 1966-1968
- Cal Tjader – Catch the Groove (Jazz Detective)
- Dave Stryker Trio – Groove Street (StrikeZone)
- Royce Campbell – Originals (Moon Cycle)
- Christie Dashiell – Journey in Black (Christie Dashiell)
- Betty Bryant – Lotta Livin’ (Bry-Mar Music)
- Charles Chen – Charles, Play! (Cellar)
- Jennifer Wharton’s Bonegasm – Grit & Grace (Sunnyside)
- Jun Iida – Evergreen (OA2)
- Ambrose Akinmusire – Owl Song (Nonesuch)
- Christian Fabian Trio – Hip to the Skip (Spice Rack)
- Jim Shearer – Cloud Bowling with Claude Bolling (Summit)
- Jason Anick & Matt Dechamplain – Reverence (Magic Fiddle Music)
- John Ellis – Bizet: Carmen in Jazz (BRM)
- Francesco Crosara – Circular Motion (OA2)
- Gerald Cannon – Live at Dizzy’s Club (Wood Neck)
- Stacey Kent – Summer Me, Winter Me (Token)
- Brandon Sanders – Compton’s Finest (Savant)
- Wes Montgomery – Maximum Swing (Resonance)
- Hot Club of Los Angeles – Nova (Hot Club of Los Angeles)
- John Basile – Satisfied (John Basile)
- Xaver Hellmeier – X-Man in New York (Cellar)
- Ray Gallon – Grand Company (Cellar)
- Diva Jazz Orchestra – “30” Live at Dizzy’s Club (Diva)
- Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2)
- Laila Biali – Your Requests (Laila Biali)
- Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph)
- James Weidman – Sonic Realities (Inner Circle Music)
- Bowmanville – Bowmanville (Stoneagle Music)
- Shuteen Erdenebaatar – Rising Sun (Motema)