Sonny Stitt + The Birth of Scat, Claire Daly, Dexter Gordon, Roseanna Vitro & Leap Babies FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Peter Hand – Blue Topaz

Monday 2.26.24

Night Train kicks off the week with a birthday celebration for baritone saxophonist Claire Daly; features more music from February Featured Artist Sonny Stitt (from one of his finest later album); highlights music from the Featured New Release of the Week from guitarist Peter Hand; and in honor of the recording date of Louis Armstrong’s “Heebie Jeebies” (marking in birth of scat), we’ll hear that classic tune in hour one and a special in hour two following the history of scat, vocalese and other developments in vocal jazz.



Tuesday 2.27.24

SPECIAL: Today is the centennial birthday of acclaimed saxophonist Dexter Gordon, and Night Train marks the occasion with a program devoted entirely to his music. We’ll hear classic albums like Go and the Panther, a guest appearance with Herbie Hancock, music from his star turn in the film ‘Round Midnight, covers of his songs from Ray Brown and Karrin Allyson, and a tribute to him from pianist Jessica Williams in hour one, and then a special in hour two that looks at his remarkable later comeback in the ‘70s.



Wednesday 2.28.24

It’s the birthday of Latin jazz and Latin soul percussionist (and featured artist this month in the Global Village, Willie Bobo. Night Train marks the occasion with music he did with Grant Green, Cal Tjader and Herbie Hancock. It’s also the birthday of swing guitarist Marty Grosz, swing violinist Svend Asmussen, and singer Roseanna Vitro (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear more from February Featured Artist Sonny Stitt (one of his Latin recordings) and the Featured New Release of the Week from guitarist Peter Hand.



Thursday 2.29.24

It’s Leap Day (!) which gives Night Train the rare opportunity to celebrate birthdays of Richie Cole and Jimmy Dorsey (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We also wrap up our February Feature of music from Sonny Stitt and Featured New Release of the Week from Peter Hand. And we’ll hear Leonard Bernstein songs from Richie Cole, Dave Liebman with Gil Goldstein, Pete Malinverni, and Bill Charlap.

