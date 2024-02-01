© 2024 KMUW
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – January 2024

By Chris Heim
Published February 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. John Ellis – Bizet: Carmen in Jazz (BRM)
  2. Blue Moods – Swing & Soul (Posi-Tone)
  3. Les McCann – Never a Dull Moment (Resonance)
  4. Cal Tjader – Catch the Groove (Jazz Detective)
  5. Wes Montgomery – Maximum Swing (Resonance)
  6. Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse, 1966-1968
  7. Affinity Trio – Hindsight (Origin)
  8. John Scofield – Uncle John’s Band (ECM)
  9. Michael Dease – Swing Low (Posi-Tone)
  10. Brandon Sanders – Compton’s Finest (Savant)
  11. Francesco Crosara – Circular Motion (OA2)
  12. Gerald Cannon – Live at Dizzy’s Club (Wood Neck)
  13. Hot Club of Los Angeles – Nova (Hot Club of Los Angeles)
  14. Stacey Kent – Summer Me, Winter Me (Token)
  15. Joshua Redman – Where Are We (Blue Note)
  16. John Basile – Satisfied (John Basile)
  17. Lezlie Harrison – Let Them Talk (Cellar)
  18. Xaver Hellmeier – X-Man in New York (Cellar)
  19. Ray Gallon – Grand Company (Cellar)
  20. John Stein – No Goodbyes (Whaling City Sound)
  21. Donald Vega – As I Travel (Imagery)
  22. Diva Jazz Orchestra – “30” Live at Dizzy’s Club (Diva)
  23. Dave Brubeck – Live From the Northwest, 1959 (Brubeck Editions)
  24. Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Naïve)
  25. Oscar Peterson – Con Alma (Mack Avenue)
  26. Joel Harrison – Anthem of Unity (High Note)
  27. Emmet Cohen – Masters Legacy Series, Vol. 5: Houston Person (Bandstand)
  28. Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2)
  29. Eddie Henderson – Witness to History (Smoke Sessions)
  30. Laila Biali – Your Requests (Laila Biali)
  31. Geof Bradfield Quintet – Quaver (Calligram)
  32. Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph)
  33. James Weidman – Sonic Realities (Inner Circle Music)
  34. Ray Blue - #People (Jazzheads)
  35. Rubim de Toledo – The Drip (Rubim de Toledo)
  36. Bowmanville – Bowmanville (Stoneagle Music)
  37. Joe Alterman - Plays Les McCann: Big Mo and Little Joe (Joe Alterman)
  38. Shuteen Erdenebaatar – Rising Sun (Motema)
  39. Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana (Jazzheads)
  40. Juan Carlos Quintero – Desserts (Moondo Music)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
