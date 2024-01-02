Night Train's Best Music of 2023

Click the links below to listen on the streaming platform of your choice.

1.Buster Williams - Unalome (Smoke Sessions)

2.John Scofield - Uncle John’s Band (ECM)

3. Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard (Palmetto)

4. Cecilia Smith - The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project, Vol. 1 (Innova)

5. Joshua Redman - where are we (Blue Note)

6. Joe Alterman - Joe Alterman Plays Les McCann: Big Mo & Little Joe (Joe Alterman)

7. Orrin Evans - The Red Door (Smoke Sessions)

8. Noah Haidu - Standards (Sunnyside)

9. Ted Piltzecker - Vibes on a Breath (OA2)

10. George Freeman - The Good Life (High Note)

11. Ahmad Jamal - Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse 1966-1968 (Jazz Detective)

12. Cal Tjader - Catch the Groove: Live at the Penthouse 1963-1967 (Jazz Detective)

13. Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana (Jazzheads)

14. Libby York - Dreamland (OA2)

15. Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Doxie/Naïve)

16.Les McCann - Never a Dull Moment! Live from Coast to Coast 1966-1967 (Resonance Records)

17. Brandon Sanders – Compton’s Finest (Savant)

18. Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG/Modern)

19. Juan Carlos Quintero – Desserts (Moondo Music)

20. Shuteen Erdenebaatar - Rising Sun (Motema)