Night Train's Best Music of 2023
Chris Heim, host of Night Train, shares her picks for the best jazz releases of 2023.
1.Buster Williams - Unalome (Smoke Sessions)
2.John Scofield - Uncle John’s Band (ECM)
3. Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard (Palmetto)
4. Cecilia Smith - The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project, Vol. 1 (Innova)
5. Joshua Redman - where are we (Blue Note)
6. Joe Alterman - Joe Alterman Plays Les McCann: Big Mo & Little Joe (Joe Alterman)
7. Orrin Evans - The Red Door (Smoke Sessions)
8. Noah Haidu - Standards (Sunnyside)
9. Ted Piltzecker - Vibes on a Breath (OA2)
10. George Freeman - The Good Life (High Note)
11. Ahmad Jamal - Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse 1966-1968 (Jazz Detective)
12. Cal Tjader - Catch the Groove: Live at the Penthouse 1963-1967 (Jazz Detective)
13. Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana (Jazzheads)
14. Libby York - Dreamland (OA2)
15. Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Doxie/Naïve)
16.Les McCann - Never a Dull Moment! Live from Coast to Coast 1966-1967 (Resonance Records)
17. Brandon Sanders – Compton’s Finest (Savant)
18. Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG/Modern)
19. Juan Carlos Quintero – Desserts (Moondo Music)
20. Shuteen Erdenebaatar - Rising Sun (Motema)