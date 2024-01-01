© 2024 KMUW
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – December 2023

By Chris Heim
Published January 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse, 1966-1968 
  2. Oscar Peterson – Con Alma (Mack Avenue) 
  3. Stacey Kent – Summer Me, Winter Me (Token) 
  4. Joshua Redman – Where Are We (Blue Note) 
  5. Les McCann – Never a Dull Moment (Resonance) 
  6. John Scofield – Uncle John’s Band (ECM) 
  7. Joel Harrison – Anthem of Unity (High Note) 
  8. Ray Gallon – Grand Company (Cellar) 
  9. John Basile – Satisfied (John Basile) 
  10. John Stein – No Goodbyes (Whaling City Sound) 
  11. Donald Vega – As I Travel (Imagery) 
  12. Diva Jazz Orchestra – “30” Live at Dizzy’s Club (Diva) 
  13. Dave Brubeck – Live From the Northwest, 1959 (Brubeck Editions) 
  14. Wes Montgomery – Maximum Swing (Resonance) 
  15. Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Naïve) 
  16. Bill O’Connell – Live in Montauk (Savant) 
  17. Emmet Cohen – Masters Legacy Series, Vol. 5: Houston Person (Bandstand) 
  18. Lezlie Harrison – Let Them Talk (Cellar) 
  19. Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2) 
  20. Brandon Sanders – Compton’s Finest (Savant) 
  21. Michael Dease – Swing Low (Posi-Tone) 
  22. Eddie Henderson – Witness to History (Smoke Sessions) 
  23. Laila Biali – Your Requests (Laila Biali) 
  24. Geof Bradfield Quintet – Quaver (Calligram) 
  25. Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph) 
  26. Alfredo Rodriguez – Coral Way (Mack Avenue) 
  27. Xaver Hellmeier – X-Man in New York (Cellar) 
  28. James Weidman – Sonic Realities (Inner Circle Music) 
  29. Ray Blue - #People (Jazzheads) 
  30. Rubim de Toledo – The Drip (Rubim de Toledo) 
  31. Aaron Diehl & the Knights – Zodiac Suite (Mack Avenue) 
  32. Bowmanville – Bowmanville (Stoneagle Music) 
  33. Claire Daly/George Garzone – VuVu for Frances (Daly Bread) 
  34. Joe Alterman - Plays Les McCann: Big Mo and Little Joe (Joe Alterman) 
  35. Shuteen Erdenebaatar – Rising Sun (Motema) 
  36. Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana (Jazzheads) 
  37. Juan Carlos Quintero – Desserts (Moondo Music) 
  38. George Freeman – The Good Life (High Note) 
  39. Richard Baratta – Off the Charts (Savant) 
  40. Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside) 
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
