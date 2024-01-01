Night Train Top 40 – December 2023
- Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse, 1966-1968
- Oscar Peterson – Con Alma (Mack Avenue)
- Stacey Kent – Summer Me, Winter Me (Token)
- Joshua Redman – Where Are We (Blue Note)
- Les McCann – Never a Dull Moment (Resonance)
- John Scofield – Uncle John’s Band (ECM)
- Joel Harrison – Anthem of Unity (High Note)
- Ray Gallon – Grand Company (Cellar)
- John Basile – Satisfied (John Basile)
- John Stein – No Goodbyes (Whaling City Sound)
- Donald Vega – As I Travel (Imagery)
- Diva Jazz Orchestra – “30” Live at Dizzy’s Club (Diva)
- Dave Brubeck – Live From the Northwest, 1959 (Brubeck Editions)
- Wes Montgomery – Maximum Swing (Resonance)
- Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Naïve)
- Bill O’Connell – Live in Montauk (Savant)
- Emmet Cohen – Masters Legacy Series, Vol. 5: Houston Person (Bandstand)
- Lezlie Harrison – Let Them Talk (Cellar)
- Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2)
- Brandon Sanders – Compton’s Finest (Savant)
- Michael Dease – Swing Low (Posi-Tone)
- Eddie Henderson – Witness to History (Smoke Sessions)
- Laila Biali – Your Requests (Laila Biali)
- Geof Bradfield Quintet – Quaver (Calligram)
- Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph)
- Alfredo Rodriguez – Coral Way (Mack Avenue)
- Xaver Hellmeier – X-Man in New York (Cellar)
- James Weidman – Sonic Realities (Inner Circle Music)
- Ray Blue - #People (Jazzheads)
- Rubim de Toledo – The Drip (Rubim de Toledo)
- Aaron Diehl & the Knights – Zodiac Suite (Mack Avenue)
- Bowmanville – Bowmanville (Stoneagle Music)
- Claire Daly/George Garzone – VuVu for Frances (Daly Bread)
- Joe Alterman - Plays Les McCann: Big Mo and Little Joe (Joe Alterman)
- Shuteen Erdenebaatar – Rising Sun (Motema)
- Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana (Jazzheads)
- Juan Carlos Quintero – Desserts (Moondo Music)
- George Freeman – The Good Life (High Note)
- Richard Baratta – Off the Charts (Savant)
- Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside)