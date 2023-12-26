Bob Dorough + Holiday Music, John Scofield, Piano Trios, Earl Hines FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse 1966-1968

Monday 12.25.23

SPECIAL: Join us tonight on the Night Train for a program devoted to holiday and seasonal favorites. We’ll hear selections from John Scofield, Ella Fitzgerald, Cyrus Chestnut, Vince Guaraldi, Dave Brubeck, Betty Carter, Mary Stallings, and much more.

Tuesday 12.26.23

Night Train marks the birthday of guitar great John Scofield with music from his new album, Uncle John’s Band, a guest appearance he made in the Beatle Jazz series, and in a special in hour two of the show. We’ll also hear December Featured Artist Bob Dorough, singer June Tabor (featured this month on Global Village), the final release in Ahmad Jamal’s Emerald City Nights albums (our Featured New Release of the Week), and Joshua Redman’s new album – his first on Blue Note and first with a vocalist.

Wednesday 12.27.23

Night Train highlights one of the most enduring lineups in jazz – the piano trio. We’ll hear music from the Featured New Release of the Week from Ahmad Jamal, December Featured Artist Bob Dorough in a trio setting, a newly released concert set from the Oscar Peterson Trio, pianist Ray Gallon’s new album with veterans Ron Carter and Lewis Nash, the late great Carla Bley with Andy Sheppard and Steve Swallow, and many more.

Thursday 12.28.23

Lonnie Liston Smith, Ted Nash, Ed Thigpen, and Earl ‘Fatha’ Hines (featured in a special in hour two) are on the Night Train birthday list for tonight. We also wrap up our December Feature of music from Bob Dorough, and the Featured New Release of the Week, the final set in the previously unreleased Emerald City Nights live performances from Ahmad Jamal.