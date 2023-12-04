Jim Hall, Jazz Disney, Dave Brubeck & Pat Bianchi FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: New Holiday Releases

Monday 12.4.23

Night Train kicks off a new month’s feature – celebrating the centennial birthday of singer, pianist, songwriter, and Schoolhouse Rock Musical Director Bob Dorough – and Featured New Releases of the week, this time highlighting new jazz holiday titles out this year, including music from Adam Shulman, and David Ian. We’ll also mark birthdays of singer Cassandra Wilson, and of guitarist Jim Hall (featured in a special in hour two of the show), and highlight music recorded on this date from Duke Ellington and Shirley Horn.

Tuesday 12.5.23

Birthday celebrations tonight on the Night Train for drummer Kansas Fields (! – with legendary singer Joe Williams), bassist Boris Kozlov, and pianist Enrico Pieranunzi (on a Charlie Haden album with Chet Baker and Billy Higgins). Our Featured New Releases this week are new holiday titles and tonight we’ll hear selections from the Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra with vocalist Everett Greene, organist Raphael Wressnig with guitarist Alex Schultz, and flutist Karen Stachel. We’ll hear one of the major label releases from December Featured Artist Bob Dorough. And in honor of Walt Disney’s birthday, we have a classic song done by Kat Edmonson in hour one and a Disney jazz special in hour two of the show.

Wednesday 12.6.23

Night Train steps aside for two specials to mark the birthday of one of the most popular artists in jazz – Dave Brubeck. In hour one, the Fishko Files presents a wide-ranging interview with Brubeck and music spanning early rarities to classic live and studio recordings. Then in hour two, New Jazz Archives presents a range of Brubeck recordings from classics to later, lesser-known works.

Thursday 12.7.23

Birthday celebrations tonight on the Night Train for Tom Waits, Louis Prima, and Pat Bianchi (featured in a Savannah Music Festival concert special with legendary guitarist Pat Martino in hour two of the show). There’s more from December Featured Artist Bob Dorough, and we wrap up the Featured New Releases for this week with new holiday titles from Nils Landgren, Gregory Porter, and Christian Sands.