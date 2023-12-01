Night Train Top 40 – November 2023
- John Scofield – Uncle John’s Band (ECM)
- Emmet Cohen – Masters Legacy Series, Vol. 5: Houston Person (Bandstand)
- Les McCann – Never a Dull Moment (Resonance)
- Lezlie Harrison – Let Them Talk (Cellar)
- Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2)
- Brandon Sanders – Compton’s Finest (Savant)
- Michael Dease – Swing Low (Posi-Tone)
- Eddie Henderson – Witness to History (Smoke Sessions)
- Laila Biali – Your Requests (Laila Biali)
- Joshua Redman – Where Are We (Blue Note)
- Geof Bradfield Quintet – Quaver (Calligram)
- Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph)
- John Stein – No Goodbyes (Whaling City Sound)
- Alfredo Rodriguez – Coral Way (Mack Avenue)
- Joel Harrison – Anthem of Unity (High Note)
- Oscar Peterson – Con Alma (Mack Avenue)
- T.K. Blue – The Tide of Love (Arkadia)
- James Weidman – Sonic Realities (Inner Circle Music)
- Ray Blue - #People (Jazzheads)
- Donald Vega – As I Travel (Imagery)
- Rubim de Toledo – The Drip (Rubim de Toledo)
- Aaron Diehl & the Kinights – Zodiac Suite (Mack Avenue)
- John Basile – Satisfied (John Basile)
- Bowmanville – Bowmanville (Stoneagle Music)
- Claire Daly/George Garzone – VuVu for Frances (Daly Bread)
- Ray Gallon – Grand Company (Cellar)
- Matt Otto – Umbra (Origin)
- Joe Alterman - Plays Les McCann: Big Mo and Little Joe (Joe Alterman)
- Shuteen Erdenebaatar – Rising Sun (Motema)
- Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana (Jazzheads)
- Juan Carlos Quintero – Desserts (Moondo Music)
- George Freeman – The Good Life (High Note)
- Bill O’Connell – Live in Montauk (Savant)
- Richard Baratta – Off the Charts (Savant)
- Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside)
- Dave Bass – The Trio, Vol. 3 (Dave Bass)
- Noah Haidu – Standards (Sunnyside)
- Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Naïve)
- Clark Gibson -Counterclock (Cellar)
- Allan Harris – Live at Blue Llama (Love Productions)