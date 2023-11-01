Night Train Top 40 – October 2023
- Eddie Henderson – Witness to History (Smoke Sessions)
- Joshua Redman – Where Are We (Blue Note)
- George Freeman – The Good Life (High Note)
- Tim Ray Trio – Fire and Rain (Whaling City Sound)
- Aguanko – Unidad (Aguanko)
- Bill O’Connell – Live in Montauk (Savant)
- Brandon Sanders – Compton’s Finest (Savant)
- Joe Alterman - Plays Les McCann: Big Mo and Little Joe (Joe Alterman)
- Shuteen Erdenebaatar – Rising Sun (Motema)
- Alfredo Rodriguez – Coral Way (Mack Avenue)
- Lezlie Harrison – Let Them Talk (Cellar)
- Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana (Jazzheads)
- Juan Carlos Quintero – Desserts (Moondo Music)
- Laila Biali – Your Requests (Laila Biali)
- Richard Baratta – Off the Charts (Savant)
- Vicente Archer – Short Stories (Cellar)
- Javon Jackson – With Peter Bradley (Solid Jackson)
- Joel Harrison – Anthem of Unity (High Note)
- Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside)
- T.K. Blue – The Tide of Love (Arkadia)
- James Weidman – Sonic Realities (Inner Circle Music)
- Dave McMurray – Grateful Deadication 2 (Blue Note)
- Ray Blue - #People (Jazzheads)
- John Stein – No Goodbyes (Whaling City Sound)
- Geof Bradfield Quintet – Quaver (Calligram)
- Donald Vega – As I Travel (Imagery)
- Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2)
- Don Braden – Earth Wind and Wonder Volume 2 (Creative Perspective Music)
- Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph)
- Dave Bass – The Trio, Vol. 3 (Dave Bass)
- Mulgrew Miller – Solo in Barcelona (Storyville)
- Noah Haidu – Standards (Sunnyside)
- Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Naïve)
- Mike Jones – You Three Guys (Capri)
- Clark Gibson -Counterclock (Cellar)
- Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG)
- Allan Harris – Live at Blue Llama (Love Productions)
- Bill Cunliffe-Martin Wind- Tim Horner – Border Widow’s Lament (Night Is Alive)
- Jim Alfredson – Family Business (Posi-Tone)
- Louis Hayes – Exactly Right! (Savant)