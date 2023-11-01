© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – October 2023

By Chris Heim
Published November 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Eddie Henderson – Witness to History (Smoke Sessions) 
  2. Joshua Redman – Where Are We (Blue Note) 
  3. George Freeman – The Good Life (High Note) 
  4. Tim Ray Trio – Fire and Rain (Whaling City Sound) 
  5. Aguanko – Unidad (Aguanko) 
  6. Bill O’Connell – Live in Montauk (Savant) 
  7. Brandon Sanders – Compton’s Finest (Savant) 
  8. Joe Alterman - Plays Les McCann: Big Mo and Little Joe (Joe Alterman) 
  9. Shuteen Erdenebaatar – Rising Sun (Motema) 
  10. Alfredo Rodriguez – Coral Way (Mack Avenue) 
  11. Lezlie Harrison – Let Them Talk (Cellar) 
  12. Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana (Jazzheads) 
  13. Juan Carlos Quintero – Desserts (Moondo Music) 
  14. Laila Biali – Your Requests (Laila Biali) 
  15. Richard Baratta – Off the Charts (Savant) 
  16. Vicente Archer – Short Stories (Cellar) 
  17. Javon Jackson – With Peter Bradley (Solid Jackson) 
  18. Joel Harrison – Anthem of Unity (High Note) 
  19. Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside) 
  20. T.K. Blue – The Tide of Love (Arkadia) 
  21. James Weidman – Sonic Realities (Inner Circle Music) 
  22. Dave McMurray – Grateful Deadication 2 (Blue Note) 
  23. Ray Blue - #People (Jazzheads) 
  24. John Stein – No Goodbyes (Whaling City Sound) 
  25. Geof Bradfield Quintet – Quaver (Calligram) 
  26. Donald Vega – As I Travel (Imagery) 
  27. Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2) 
  28. Don Braden – Earth Wind and Wonder Volume 2 (Creative Perspective Music) 
  29. Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph) 
  30. Dave Bass – The Trio, Vol. 3 (Dave Bass) 
  31. Mulgrew Miller – Solo in Barcelona (Storyville) 
  32. Noah Haidu – Standards (Sunnyside) 
  33. Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Naïve) 
  34. Mike Jones – You Three Guys (Capri) 
  35. Clark Gibson -Counterclock (Cellar) 
  36. Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG) 
  37. Allan Harris – Live at Blue Llama (Love Productions) 
  38. Bill Cunliffe-Martin Wind- Tim Horner – Border Widow’s Lament (Night Is Alive) 
  39. Jim Alfredson – Family Business (Posi-Tone) 
  40. Louis Hayes – Exactly Right! (Savant) 
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim