Sax & Strings, Barney Kessel, Anita O’Day & Tenor Time FEATURED NEW ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Joshua Redman – Where Are We

Monday 10.16.23

Night Train kicks off the week with a “sax & strings” special. Ever since Charlie Parker recorded with strings, saxophonists have wanted to follow with their own projects. We’ll hear both veterans and contemporary players, including Parker, Stan Getz, Ben Webster, Eric Alexander, Jim Snidero, Cannonball Adderley, James Carter, Cory Weeds, and more. We’ll also hear a few singers with strings too, including Billie Holiday and Shelia Jordan.

Tuesday 10.17.23

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates the centennial birthday of October featured artist, guitarist Barney Kessel, with a program devoted to his music. We’ll hear music from some of his own albums, his work as part of the Poll Winners lineup with Ray Brown and Shelly Manne, a release in tribute to the Poll Winners from guitarist Bruce Forman, and guest appearances Kessel made with Oscar Peterson, Hampton Hawes, Billie Holiday, Benny Carter, and Julie London (on her classic recording of ‘Cry Me a River’). Then in hour two, we’ll hear a concert performance from the Lineage Trio celebrating the music of the Poll Winners.

Wednesday 10.18.23

Night Train marks birthdays of drummer Bill Stewart (with John Scofield, Vicente Archer, and as part of Goldings, Bernstein & Stewart), trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, singer Curtis Stigers and vocalist Anita O’Day (music in hour one that she did with October featured artist Barney Kessel and featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear music from our Featured New Release of the Week, Joshua Redman’s debut on Blue Note and first release to feature a vocalist. Plus music from October featured artist Von Freeman (from his 75th birthday celebration) and from a new release from his brother, guitarist George Freeman.

Thursday 10.19.23

It’s ‘tenor time’ tonight on the Night Train, with music from contemporary saxophonists. We’ll hear selections from our Featured New Release of the Week from Joshua Redman, October Featured Artist Von Freeman, the latest albums from Javon Jackson, Diego Rivera, Wayne Escoffery, Dave McMurray and Ray Blue, and more.