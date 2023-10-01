© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – September 2023

By Chris Heim
Published October 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Mulgrew Miller – Solo in Barcelona (Storyville)
  2. Aguanko – Unidad (Aguanko)
  3. Joe Alterman - Plays Les McCann: Big Mo and Little Joe (Joe Alterman)
  4. Tim Ray Trio – Fire and Rain (Whaling City Sound)
  5. Noah Haidu – Standards (Sunnyside)
  6. Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath (OA2)
  7. Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Naïve)
  8. Juan Carlos Quintero – Desserts (Moondo Music)
  9. Diego Figueiredo – My World (Arbors)
  10. Antonio Adolfo – Bossa 65 (AAM)
  11. Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside)
  12. Don Braden – Earth Wind and Wonder Volume 2 (Creative Perspective Music)
  13. George Freeman – The Good Life (High Note)
  14. Alfredo Rodriguez – Coral Way (Mack Avenue)
  15. Joel Harrison – Anthem of Unity (High Note)
  16. Audrey Ochoa – The Head of a Mouse (Chronograph)
  17. Dave Bass – The Trio, Vol. 3 (Dave Bass)
  18. T.K. Blue – The Tide of Love (Arkadia)
  19. Orrin Evans – The Red Door (Smoke Sessions)
  20. Mike Jones – You Three Guys (Capri)
  21. James Weidman – Sonic Realities (Inner Circle Music)
  22. John Pizzarelli – Stage and Screen (Palmetto)
  23. Tim Lin – Empathy (Linsanity Music)
  24. Greg Abate/Paul Del Nero Quartet – Reunion (Summit)
  25. Clark Gibson -Counterclock (Cellar)
  26. Isaiah J. Thompson – The Power of the Spirit (Blue Engine)
  27. Marc Copland – Someday (Inner Voice Jazz)
  28. The Hot Toddies Jazz Band – The Hot Toddies Jazz Band (Prohibition Productions)
  29. Javon Jackson – With Peter Bradley (Solid Jackson)
  30. Bill O’Connell – Live in Montauk (Savant)
  31. Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG)
  32. Dave McMurray – Grateful Deadication 2 (Blue Note)
  33. Ray Blue - #People (Jazzheads)
  34. Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant)
  35. Allan Harris – Live at Blue Llama (Love Productions)
  36. Bill Cunliffe-Martin Wind- Tim Horner – Border Widow’s Lament (Night Is Alive)
  37. Jim Alfredson – Family Business (Posi-Tone)
  38. Towner Galaher Organ Trio – Live (Rhythm Royale)
  39. Louis Hayes – Exactly Right! (Savant)
  40. Claire Daly/George Garzone – VuVu for Frances (Daly Bread)
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim