Wayne Shorter + Nate Najar, Bird, Kenny Dorham & Paul Winter FEATURED NEW ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Ted Piltzecker – Vibes on a Breath

Monday 8.28.23

Night Train marks birthdays of keyboardist Larry Goldings, vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant, and guitarist Nate Najar (featured in a special in hour two of the show). This week’s Featured New Album of the Week comes from vibes player Ted Piltzecker. And we’ll hear music from one of August Featured Artist Wayne Shorter’s classic Blue Note releases.

Tuesday 8.29.23

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside for a two-part special to celebrate the birthday of one of the giants of jazz – Charlie Parker. Hour one takes a deep dive into his work, showcasing some of the signature and most influential of his recordings. Hour two continues the exploration with more key Bird works and some covers and tributes inspired by him.

Wednesday 8.30.23

Music this time on the Night Train from Kenny Dorham (featured in a special on Hard Bop Trumpeters in hour two of the show) and Eddie Harris, both born on this date; Featured New Release of the Week from vibes player Ted Piltzecker; August Featured Artist Wayne Shorter as part of the V.S.O.P. lineup with Herbie Hancock; and Grateful Dead jazz from Dave McMurray.

Thursday 8.31.23

Night Train wraps up the August Wayne Shorter feature with music he did with Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. We also mark birthdays of Crusader Wayne Henderson (with his own group and guesting with Poncho Sanchez), and world chamber jazz pioneer Paul Winter (with early Consort music and in a special in hour two of the show). And we’ll hear one more selection from our Featured New Release of the Week from vibes player Ted Piltzecker.