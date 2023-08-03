Night Train Top 40 – July 2023
- Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Naïve)
- Greg Abate/Paul Del Nero Quartet – Reunion (Summit)
- Jim Alfredson – Family Business (Posi-Tone)
- Dave McMurray – Grateful Deadication 2 (Blue Note)
- Don Braden – Earth Wind and Wonder Volume 2 (Creative Perspective Music)
- Towner Galaher Organ Trio – Live (Rhythm Royale)
- Louis Hayes – Exactly Right! (Savant)
- Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside)
- Tim Ray Trio – Fire and Rain (Whaling City Sound)
- Tammy McCann – Do I Move You? (Io Canto)
- Orrin Evans – The Red Door (Smoke Sessions)
- Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG)
- Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant)
- Dave Bass – The Trio, Vol. 3 (Dave Bass)
- John Pizzarelli – Stage and Screen (Palmetto)
- Verve Jazz Ensemble – All In (LightGroove Media)
- Planet D Nonet – Blues to Be There (Eastlawn)
- Claire Daly/George Garzone – VuVu for Frances (Daly Bread)
- Kevin O’Connell Quartet – Hot New York Minutes (Ignoramus Music)
- Ray Vega/Thomas Marriott – Coast to Coast (Origin)
- Jeremy Pelt – The Art of Intimacy Vol. 2 (High Note)
- McCoy Tyner – The Montreux Years (BMG)
- Eric Alexander – A New Beginning (High Note)
- Chet Baker – Blue Room (Jazz Detective)
- Tim Lin – Empathy (Linsanity Music)
- Antonio Adolfo – Bossa 65 (AAM)
- Rich Thompson – Who Do You Have to Know? (Origin)
- Joe Farnsworth – In What Direction Are You Heading (Smoke Sessions)
- Cecilia Smith – The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol. One (Innova)
- Brad Mehldau – Your Mother Should Know (Nonesuch)
- Jesse Davis – Live at Smalls Jazz Club (Cellar)
- Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin – Danish Rain (Storyville)
- Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
- David Larsen – The Peplowski Project (David Larsen)
- Hazelrigg Brothers – Synchronicity (Outer Marker)
- Bill Cunliffe – Border Widow’s Lament (Night Is Alive)
- Mike LeDonne/Eric Alexander – The Heavy Hitters (Cellar)
- Michael Dease – The Other Side (Origin)
- Artemis – In Real Time (Blue Note)
- Joe Chambers – Dance Kobina (Blue Note)