© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – July 2023 

By Chris Heim
Published August 3, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT

  1. Robin McKelle – Impressions of Ella (Naïve) 
  2. Greg Abate/Paul Del Nero Quartet – Reunion (Summit) 
  3. Jim Alfredson – Family Business (Posi-Tone) 
  4. Dave McMurray – Grateful Deadication 2 (Blue Note) 
  5. Don Braden – Earth Wind and Wonder Volume 2 (Creative Perspective Music) 
  6. Towner Galaher Organ Trio – Live (Rhythm Royale) 
  7. Louis Hayes – Exactly Right! (Savant) 
  8. Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside) 
  9. Tim Ray Trio – Fire and Rain (Whaling City Sound) 
  10. Tammy McCann – Do I Move You? (Io Canto) 
  11. Orrin Evans – The Red Door (Smoke Sessions) 
  12. Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG) 
  13. Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant) 
  14. Dave Bass – The Trio, Vol. 3 (Dave Bass) 
  15. John Pizzarelli – Stage and Screen (Palmetto) 
  16. Verve Jazz Ensemble – All In (LightGroove Media) 
  17. Planet D Nonet – Blues to Be There (Eastlawn) 
  18. Claire Daly/George Garzone – VuVu for Frances (Daly Bread) 
  19. Kevin O’Connell Quartet – Hot New York Minutes (Ignoramus Music) 
  20. Ray Vega/Thomas Marriott – Coast to Coast (Origin) 
  21. Jeremy Pelt – The Art of Intimacy Vol. 2 (High Note) 
  22. McCoy Tyner – The Montreux Years (BMG) 
  23. Eric Alexander – A New Beginning (High Note) 
  24. Chet Baker – Blue Room (Jazz Detective) 
  25. Tim Lin – Empathy (Linsanity Music) 
  26. Antonio Adolfo – Bossa 65 (AAM) 
  27. Rich Thompson – Who Do You Have to Know? (Origin) 
  28. Joe Farnsworth – In What Direction Are You Heading (Smoke Sessions) 
  29. Cecilia Smith – The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol. One (Innova) 
  30. Brad Mehldau – Your Mother Should Know (Nonesuch) 
  31. Jesse Davis – Live at Smalls Jazz Club (Cellar) 
  32. Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin – Danish Rain (Storyville) 
  33. Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar) 
  34. David Larsen – The Peplowski Project (David Larsen) 
  35. Hazelrigg Brothers – Synchronicity (Outer Marker) 
  36. Bill Cunliffe – Border Widow’s Lament (Night Is Alive) 
  37. Mike LeDonne/Eric Alexander – The Heavy Hitters (Cellar) 
  38. Michael Dease – The Other Side (Origin) 
  39. Artemis – In Real Time (Blue Note) 
  40. Joe Chambers – Dance Kobina (Blue Note) 
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim