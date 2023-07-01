© 2023 KMUW
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – June 2023

By Chris Heim
Published July 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Jim Alfredson – Family Business (Posi-Tone)
  2. Cecilia Smith – The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol. One (Innova)
  3. Dave Bass – The Trio, Vol. 3 (Dave Bass)
  4. Orrin Evans – The Red Door (Smoke Sessions)
  5. Buster Williams – Unalome (Smoke Sessions)
  6. Towner Galaher Organ Trio – Live (Rhythm Royale)
  7. Griffin Woodard – Precious Life (Griffin Woodard)
  8. Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG)
  9. Louis Hayes – Exactly Right! (Savant)
  10. Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant)
  11. Joe Farnsworth – In What Direction Are You Heading (Smoke Sessions)
  12. Planet D Nonet – Blues to Be There (Eastlawn)
  13. Brad Mehldau – Your Mother Should Know (Nonesuch)
  14. Bill Warfield & the Hell’s Kitchen Funk Orchestra – Time Capsule (43rd St.)
  15. Behn Gillece – Between the Bars (Posi-Tone)
  16. Eric Reed – Black, Brown and Blue (Smoke Sessions)
  17. Rich Thompson – Who Do You Have to Know? (Origin)
  18. Jesse Davis – Live at Smalls Jazz Club (Cellar)
  19. Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin – Danish Rain (Storyville)
  20. Dan Trudell – Fishin’ Again (OA2)
  21. Wayne Escoffery – Like Minds (Smoke Sessions)
  22. Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
  23. David Larsen – The Peplowski Project (David Larsen)
  24. Eric Alexander – A New Beginning (High Note)
  25. Joe Locke – Makram (Circle 9)
  26. Hazelrigg Brothers – Synchronicity (Outer Marker)
  27. Rachel Therrien – Mi Hogar (Outside In)
  28. Bill Cunliffe – Border Widow’s Lament (Night Is Alive)
  29. Mike LeDonne/Eric Alexander – The Heavy Hitters (Cellar)
  30. Chet Baker – Blue Room (Jazz Detective)
  31. Jeremy Pelt – The Art of Intimacy Vol. 2 (High Note)
  32. John Pizzarelli – Stage and Screen (Palmetto)
  33. Verve Jazz Ensemble – All In (LightGroove Media)
  34. Isaiah J. Thompson – The Power of the Spirit (Blue Engine)
  35. Michael Dease – The Other Side (Origin)
  36. Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside)
  37. Artemis – In Real Time (Blue Note)
  38. Nick Finzer – Dreams Visions Illusions (Outside In Music)
  39. Tammy McCann – Do I Move You? (Io Canto)
  40. Joe Chambers – Dance Kobina (Blue Note)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
