Night Train Top 40 – June 2023
- Jim Alfredson – Family Business (Posi-Tone)
- Cecilia Smith – The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol. One (Innova)
- Dave Bass – The Trio, Vol. 3 (Dave Bass)
- Orrin Evans – The Red Door (Smoke Sessions)
- Buster Williams – Unalome (Smoke Sessions)
- Towner Galaher Organ Trio – Live (Rhythm Royale)
- Griffin Woodard – Precious Life (Griffin Woodard)
- Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure (BMG)
- Louis Hayes – Exactly Right! (Savant)
- Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant)
- Joe Farnsworth – In What Direction Are You Heading (Smoke Sessions)
- Planet D Nonet – Blues to Be There (Eastlawn)
- Brad Mehldau – Your Mother Should Know (Nonesuch)
- Bill Warfield & the Hell’s Kitchen Funk Orchestra – Time Capsule (43rd St.)
- Behn Gillece – Between the Bars (Posi-Tone)
- Eric Reed – Black, Brown and Blue (Smoke Sessions)
- Rich Thompson – Who Do You Have to Know? (Origin)
- Jesse Davis – Live at Smalls Jazz Club (Cellar)
- Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin – Danish Rain (Storyville)
- Dan Trudell – Fishin’ Again (OA2)
- Wayne Escoffery – Like Minds (Smoke Sessions)
- Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
- David Larsen – The Peplowski Project (David Larsen)
- Eric Alexander – A New Beginning (High Note)
- Joe Locke – Makram (Circle 9)
- Hazelrigg Brothers – Synchronicity (Outer Marker)
- Rachel Therrien – Mi Hogar (Outside In)
- Bill Cunliffe – Border Widow’s Lament (Night Is Alive)
- Mike LeDonne/Eric Alexander – The Heavy Hitters (Cellar)
- Chet Baker – Blue Room (Jazz Detective)
- Jeremy Pelt – The Art of Intimacy Vol. 2 (High Note)
- John Pizzarelli – Stage and Screen (Palmetto)
- Verve Jazz Ensemble – All In (LightGroove Media)
- Isaiah J. Thompson – The Power of the Spirit (Blue Engine)
- Michael Dease – The Other Side (Origin)
- Mike Clark – Plays Herbie Hancock (Sunnyside)
- Artemis – In Real Time (Blue Note)
- Nick Finzer – Dreams Visions Illusions (Outside In Music)
- Tammy McCann – Do I Move You? (Io Canto)
- Joe Chambers – Dance Kobina (Blue Note)