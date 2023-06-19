Pittsburgh + Eric Dolphy, Summer & Ray Mantilla

Monday 6.19.23

Night Train continues the June Pittsburgh Jazz feature with music in tribute to Mary Lou Williams from John Hicks and Cecilia Smith, and in a concert special in hour two from Pittsburg-born pianist Richard Johnson and his trio with a salute to West Side Story. We also mark the birthday of guitarist John Stein, and hear music from the Featured New Release of the Week from the Dave Bass Trio.

Tuesday 6.20.23

In conjunction with the June Pittsburgh Jazz feature, Night Train dips into the Bad Benson album from George Benson recorded on this date in 1974. We also mark the birthday of innovator Eric Dolphy with music from newly released concert recordings with John Coltrane, as a leader, and the subject of a special in hour two of the show. And we’ll hear the latest from drummer Joe Farnsworth, bassist Buster Williams, and the Featured New Release of the Week from Dave Bass.

Wednesday 6.21.23

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates the first day of summer with a program devoted to summer songs from such jazz greats as Kenny Burrell, Shirley Horn, Pat Metheny, Marian McPartland, Oscar Peterson, the Godfathers of Groove, and more.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also have summer specials tonight.)

Thursday 6.22.23

Night Train marks birthdays of two accomplished Latin jazz artists, percussionist Ray Mantilla (as a leader and with Herbie Mann) and pianist Arturo O’Farrill (featured in a special in hour two). There’s more music for our June Pittsburgh feature (this time from bass great Ray Brown and Dave Stryker’s tribute to Pittsburgh great Stanley Turrentine) and our Featured New Release of the Week (pianist Dave Bass). And there’s also new music from the Hazelrigg Brothers (reworking the Police Synchronicity album) and a solo piano album from George Colligan.