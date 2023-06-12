Singers – Pittsburgh & Contemporary, Chick Corea & Erroll Garner

Monday 6.12.23

SPECIAL: A special edition of Night Train as we mark the birthday of legendary pianist Chick Corea. We’ll hear selections spanning his six-decade long and diverse career - including early Latin jazz recordings with Mongo Santamaria and Cal Tjader, pioneering fusion releases with Miles Davis and Return to Forever, duo projects with Gary Burton and Bela Fleck, and his last two recordings – Trilogy 2 and the Chick Corea Plays album that explored the intersection of standards and classical music. Plus a special in hour two devoted to his later acoustic and electric releases.

(Global Village also has a Chick Corea special tonight.)

Tuesday 6.13.23

In conjunction with the June Pittsburgh Jazz feature, Night Train showcases Pittsburgh singers – including George Benson, Maxine Sullivan, Eddie Jefferson, Dakota Staton, and Billy Eckstine. We’ll also hear an instrumental version of a song popular with jazz vocalists, Lush Life, written by Pittsburgh’s Billy Strayhorn, and music from famed Pittsburgh pianist Ahmad Jamal. Plus new music from Cecilia Smith, Eric Alexander, Jesse Davis and Lonnie Liston Smith, and classic tracks from Astrud Gilberto and McCoy Tyner.

Wednesday 6.14.23

Night Train highlights contemporary singers tonight – including Annabelle Chvostek, Catherine Russell (a special guest on an album from Evan Arntzen), Rebecca Kilgore, Anais Reno, Amber Weekes, Lilly, Lauren Henderson, Gretchen Parlato, and Alyssa Allgood. We’ll also head to the other side of Pennsylvania for music from the Hot Club of Philadelphia. And we’ve got some classic jazz piano from Dr. Billy Taylor and Oscar Peterson, and a classic tenor battle with Gene Ammons and Sonny Stitt.

Thursday 6.15.23

In conjunction with the June Pittsburgh Jazz feature, Night Train marks the birthday of one of the greats to come from that town, pianist Erroll Garner. We’ll hear selections from across his career in hour one, and a special in hour two that includes a conversation with scholar, author, and educator Robin D.G. Kelley. We’ll also mark the birthday of composer Edvard Grieg with selections from Ellington’s Peer Gynt Suite. And there’s new music from David Larsen, Eric Reed, Santi Debriano, and Fred Hersch with Esperanza Spalding, and a classic track from Jimmie Lunceford that was recorded on this date.