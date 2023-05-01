Red Garland centennial, Shirley Horn, Groove Holmes, Jymie Merritt and Ron Carter special

Monday, May 1

It’s a new month and time for a new month’s feature. Throughout May, Night Train will be celebrating the centennial birthday of pianist Red Garland and we’ll kick things off with one of his classic albums with special guests John Coltrane and Donald Byrd. Our featured new release for the week comes from Rickie Lee Jones, here with her first album entirely featuring standards. And we mark birthdays of pianist and vocalist Shirley Horn, and of trumpeter and rising star Ambrose Akinmusire (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday, May 2

Night Train celebrates the birthday of Lorenz Hart, one of the great lyricists of the Great American Songbook, with songs he did with Richard Rodgers that appear on new albums from Libby York. Nikki Yanofsky, and John Pizzarelli. We’ll also mark birthdays of organists Eddy Louiss, and Groove Holmes (featured in a special in hour two of the show). And there’s more from May featured artist Red Garland (as part of Miles Davis’s First Great Quintet) and from our Featured New Release of the Week from Rickie Lee Jones.

Wednesday, May 3

More music this time on the Night Train from May featured artist Red Garland (and from our Featured New Release of the Week from Rickie Lee Jones. Plus new music from 2023 American Pianists Awards winner Isaiah J. Thompson, and birthday salutes to John Lewis of Modern Jazz Quartet fame, lyricist Betty Comden (featured on a track on Rickie Lee’s new release), flutist Andrea Brachfeld (from her latest album), and bassist Jymie Merritt (with Wayne Shorter and Benny Golson in hour one, and featured in a special in hour two about the legendary Jazz Messengers lineup he appeared in).

Thursday, May 4

In this special edition of Night Train, we celebrate the birthday of the most recorded bassist in jazz – Ron Carter. In hour one, we’ll hear him as a leader, as part of the Classical Jazz Quartet, V.S.O.P., and the Great Jazz Trio, and in guest appearances with Miles Davis and Shirley Horn. Then in hour two, along with more music from Carter, we’ll hear him in conversation as he discusses his early work, a broad overview of his music, and his style and approach to music.