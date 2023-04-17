Buster Williams, Gatemouth Brown, good vibes and Tito Puente Centennial

Monday, April 17

Night Train celebrates the birthday of veteran bassist Buster Williams in this special edition of the show. In hour one, we'll hear music from his powerful 2023 release, Unalome, and one of his earlier projects as leader, his work as part of the collaborative Timeless All Stars, appearances he made with Herbie Hancock, Abdullah Ibrahim, Larry Coryell and Steve Kuhn, and one of his finest compositions performed by Eric Reed on his latest album. Then in hour two, it's a concert performance from the Benny Golson All Stars (with Williams featured on bass) in a tribute to Clifford Brown.

Tuesday, April 18

Night Train marks birthdays of drummer Danny Gottlieb (with the Pat Metheny Group) and swinging Texas blues great Clarence Gatemouth Brown (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show). The National Recording Registry just made its latest selections and Night Train will highlight jazz versions of some of the classic singles that were chosen this year. And there's new music from Clifford Lamb, Eric Reed, and Tom Collier.

Wednesday, April 19

"Good Vibes" tonight on the Night Train, as the show features both legendary and contemporary jazz vibraphone players. We'll hear music from Gary Burton, Bobby Hutcherson, Milt Jackson (with Cannonball Adderley and as part of the Modern Jazz Quartet), Kathy Kelly, Dan McCarthy, Warren Wolf and Bill Ware (with the group Vibes). We'll also hear some tribute albums - from Rodney Whitaker (for Duke Ellington), Paul Combs (Tadd Dameron), Nicolas Bearde (Nat King Cole), and Claire Daly (Thelonious Monk) – classic tracks from Duke Ellington and Eddie Harris – and some Latin jazz from the Cory Weeds Quintet and Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet.

Thursday, April 20

Night Train marks the centennial birthday of April feature artist Tito Puente tonight with a show devoted to his music – particularly focusing on the Latin jazz side of his career. Along with some of his classic recordings, we'll hear guest appearances he made with Poncho Sanchez, Arturo Sandoval and Benny Golson. Plus, covers of some of his classic compositions by Sonido Solar (with Eddie Palmieri), and Ray Mantilla, and a special about Puente's life and career in hour two of the show.

(Global Village, also featuring Puente this month, has a Tito centennial special tonight as well.)

