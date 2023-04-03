© 2023 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 for March 2023

By Chris Heim
Published April 3, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT
  1. Buster Williams – Unalome (Smoke Sessions)
  2. Angie Wells – Truth Be Told (Café Pacific)
  3. Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant)
  4. Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
  5. Libby York – Dreamland (OA2)
  6. Leon Lee Dosey, Mike Clark, Russell Malone – Cantaloupe Island (Jazz Avenue 1)
  7. Mimi Fox Organ Trio – One for Wes (Origin)
  8. Lisa Hilton – Paradise Cove (Ruby Slippers)
  9. Eliane Elias – Quietude (Candid)
  10. Fred Hersch/Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard (Palmetto)
  11. Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
  12. Brad Mehldau – Your Mother Should Know (Nonesuch)
  13. Dave Stryker – Prime (StrikeZone)
  14. Bill Warfield & the Hell’s Kitchen Funk Orchestra – Time Capsule (43rd St.)
  15. Planet D Nonet – Blues to Be There (Eastlawn)
  16. Bill Frisell – Four (Blue Note)
  17. Joe Locke – Makram (Circle 9)
  18. Gilbert Castellanos – Esperame En En Cielo (Z Note)
  19. Josh Lawrence – And That Too (Posi-Tone)
  20. Diego Rivera – Love and Peace (Posi-Tone)
  21. Jeremy Pelt – The Art of Intimacy Vol. 2 (High Note)
  22. Jivko Petrov Trio – JP3 (JP3)
  23. Enrico Pieranunzi Trio & Orchestra – Blues and Bach (Challenge)
  24. Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights 1963-1964/1965-1966 (Jazz Detective)
  25. Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Uptown on Mardi Gras Day (Troubadour Jass)
  26. Per Mollehoj, Kirk Knuffke, Thommy Anderson – ‘S Wonderful (Stunt)
  27. Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
  28. Sonido Solar – Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)
  29. Mike LeDonne/Eric Alexander – The Heavy Hitters (Cellar)
  30. Jim Snidero – Far Far Away (Savant)
  31. Ben Wolfe – Unjust (Resident Arts)
  32. Lincoln Goines – The Art of the Bass (Origin)
  33. Thomas Clausen Trio – Back 2 Basics (Stunt)
  34. Houston Person – Reminiscing at Rudy’s (High Note)
  35. Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)
  36. Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek – Staying in Touch (Stunt)
  37. 3D Jazz Trio – 9 to 5 (Diva Jazz Orchestra)
  38. Jay Hoggard – Raise Your Spirit Consciousness (IHVM)
  39. Lucy Wijnands/John Di Martino – Call Me Irresponsible (Night Is Alive)
  40. Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
