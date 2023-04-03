Night Train Top 40 for March 2023
- Buster Williams – Unalome (Smoke Sessions)
- Angie Wells – Truth Be Told (Café Pacific)
- Lafayette Harris, Jr. – Swingin’ Up in Harlem (Savant)
- Taj Mahal – Savoy (Stony Plain)
- Libby York – Dreamland (OA2)
- Leon Lee Dosey, Mike Clark, Russell Malone – Cantaloupe Island (Jazz Avenue 1)
- Mimi Fox Organ Trio – One for Wes (Origin)
- Lisa Hilton – Paradise Cove (Ruby Slippers)
- Eliane Elias – Quietude (Candid)
- Fred Hersch/Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard (Palmetto)
- Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
- Brad Mehldau – Your Mother Should Know (Nonesuch)
- Dave Stryker – Prime (StrikeZone)
- Bill Warfield & the Hell’s Kitchen Funk Orchestra – Time Capsule (43rd St.)
- Planet D Nonet – Blues to Be There (Eastlawn)
- Bill Frisell – Four (Blue Note)
- Joe Locke – Makram (Circle 9)
- Gilbert Castellanos – Esperame En En Cielo (Z Note)
- Josh Lawrence – And That Too (Posi-Tone)
- Diego Rivera – Love and Peace (Posi-Tone)
- Jeremy Pelt – The Art of Intimacy Vol. 2 (High Note)
- Jivko Petrov Trio – JP3 (JP3)
- Enrico Pieranunzi Trio & Orchestra – Blues and Bach (Challenge)
- Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights 1963-1964/1965-1966 (Jazz Detective)
- Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Uptown on Mardi Gras Day (Troubadour Jass)
- Per Mollehoj, Kirk Knuffke, Thommy Anderson – ‘S Wonderful (Stunt)
- Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
- Sonido Solar – Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)
- Mike LeDonne/Eric Alexander – The Heavy Hitters (Cellar)
- Jim Snidero – Far Far Away (Savant)
- Ben Wolfe – Unjust (Resident Arts)
- Lincoln Goines – The Art of the Bass (Origin)
- Thomas Clausen Trio – Back 2 Basics (Stunt)
- Houston Person – Reminiscing at Rudy’s (High Note)
- Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)
- Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek – Staying in Touch (Stunt)
- 3D Jazz Trio – 9 to 5 (Diva Jazz Orchestra)
- Jay Hoggard – Raise Your Spirit Consciousness (IHVM)
- Lucy Wijnands/John Di Martino – Call Me Irresponsible (Night Is Alive)
- Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)