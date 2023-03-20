© 2023 KMUW
Night Train

Wes Montgomery Centennial, spring, World Poetry Day, jazz guitar and Daves

By Chris Heim
Published March 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT
Night-Train-logo.png

Monday, March 20

A special edition of Night Train to celebrate the arrival of spring with music from Clifford Brown, Milt Jackson, Jim Hall with Pat Metheny, Larry Coryell with Philip Catherine, Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln, Billie Holiday and more.

Tuesday, March 21

 It’s World Poetry Day (following a 1999 UNESCO declaration) and Night Train celebrates with a program devoted to the intersection of jazz and poetry. We’ll hear works inspired by Elizabeth Bishop, E.E. Cummings, Theodore Roethke, Margaret Atwood, and others done by Kurt Elling, Luciana Souza, Patricia Barber, Benjamin Boone with Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Philip Levine, Jack Kerouac with Steve Allen, and Word Jazz master Ken Nordine. Plus, a Jazz and Poetry Special to continue the celebration in hour two of the show.

Wednesday, March 22

Lots of great jazz guitar tonight as Night Train marks birthdays of George Benson (featured in a special in hour two of the show) and Melvin Sparks. We continue the March Centennial Birthday celebration for six-string legend Wes Montgomery and feature new albums from guitarists Yotam Silberstein, Brian Baggett, and Dave Stryker.

Thursday, March 23

Night Train continues the March Wes Montgomery Centennial feature with some early recordings only recently released. We’ll also hear more from this week’s Featured New Release from singer Angie Wells. Two legendary duos – Dexter Gordon/Ben Webster and Max Roach/Dizzy Gillespie – did concerts on this date. We’ll hear selections from both. And we mark several Dave birthdays – vibes player Dave Pike, songwriter, pianist and singer Dave Frishberg, and mandolin and newgrass great Dave Grisman (featured in a ‘Mando Madness’ concert special in hour two with several other master mandolinists).

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
