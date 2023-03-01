© 2023 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 for February 2023

By Chris Heim
Published March 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST
  1. Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Uptown on Mardi Gras Day (Troubadour Jass)
  2. Brad Mehldau – Your Mother Should Know (Nonesuch)
  3. Libby York – Dreamland (OA2)
  4. Leon Lee Dosey, Mike Clark, Russell Malone – Cantaloupe Island (Jazz Avenue 1)
  5. Per Mollehoj, Kirk Knuffke, Thommy Anderson – ‘S Wonderful (Stunt)
  6. Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights 1963-1964/1965-1966 (Jazz Detective)
  7. Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
  8. Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)
  9. Sonido Solar – Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)
  10. Mike LeDonne/Eric Alexander – The Heavy Hitters (Cellar)
  11. Roberta Donnay – Blossom-ing! (Village Jazz Café)
  12. Lisa Hilton – Paradise Cove (Ruby Slippers)
  13. Tawanda – Smile (Resonance)
  14. Skip and Dan Wilkins Quartet – In the Stars (Deer Head)
  15. Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm and Soul (Metajax)
  16. Richard Baratta – Music in Film: The Sequel (Savant)
  17. Jim Snidero – Far Far Away (Savant)
  18. Rosa Passos Quartet – Samba Sem Voce (Storyville)
  19. Ben Wolfe – Unjust (Resident Arts)
  20. Lincoln Goines – The Art of the Bass (Origin)
  21. Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)
  22. Buddy Tate & White Label – Tate’s Delight (Storyville)
  23. Fred Hersch/esperanza spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard (Palmetto)
  24. Mimi Fox Organ Trio – One for Wes (Origin)
  25. Thomas Clausen Trio – Back 2 Basics (Stunt)
  26. Houston Person – Reminiscing at Rudy’s (High Note)
  27. Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)
  28. Eliane Elias – Quietude (Candid)
  29. Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)
  30. Bobby Broom – Keyed Up (Clean Sweep)
  31. Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)
  32. Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek – Staying in Touch (Stunt)
  33. Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
  34. 3D Jazz Trio – 9 to 5 (Diva Jazz Orchestra)
  35. Jay Hoggard – Raise Your Spirit Consciousness (IHVM)
  36. Lucy Wijnands/John Di Martino – Call Me Irresponsible (Night Is Alive)
  37. Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart – Sound on Sound (Vectordisc)
  38. Ron Carter – Finding the Right Notes (In + Out)
  39. Nica Carrington – Times Like These (Nica Carrington)
  40. Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
