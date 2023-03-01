Night Train Top 40 for February 2023
- Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Uptown on Mardi Gras Day (Troubadour Jass)
- Brad Mehldau – Your Mother Should Know (Nonesuch)
- Libby York – Dreamland (OA2)
- Leon Lee Dosey, Mike Clark, Russell Malone – Cantaloupe Island (Jazz Avenue 1)
- Per Mollehoj, Kirk Knuffke, Thommy Anderson – ‘S Wonderful (Stunt)
- Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights 1963-1964/1965-1966 (Jazz Detective)
- Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
- Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)
- Sonido Solar – Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)
- Mike LeDonne/Eric Alexander – The Heavy Hitters (Cellar)
- Roberta Donnay – Blossom-ing! (Village Jazz Café)
- Lisa Hilton – Paradise Cove (Ruby Slippers)
- Tawanda – Smile (Resonance)
- Skip and Dan Wilkins Quartet – In the Stars (Deer Head)
- Arturo Sandoval – Rhythm and Soul (Metajax)
- Richard Baratta – Music in Film: The Sequel (Savant)
- Jim Snidero – Far Far Away (Savant)
- Rosa Passos Quartet – Samba Sem Voce (Storyville)
- Ben Wolfe – Unjust (Resident Arts)
- Lincoln Goines – The Art of the Bass (Origin)
- Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)
- Buddy Tate & White Label – Tate’s Delight (Storyville)
- Fred Hersch/esperanza spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard (Palmetto)
- Mimi Fox Organ Trio – One for Wes (Origin)
- Thomas Clausen Trio – Back 2 Basics (Stunt)
- Houston Person – Reminiscing at Rudy’s (High Note)
- Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)
- Eliane Elias – Quietude (Candid)
- Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)
- Bobby Broom – Keyed Up (Clean Sweep)
- Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)
- Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek – Staying in Touch (Stunt)
- Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
- 3D Jazz Trio – 9 to 5 (Diva Jazz Orchestra)
- Jay Hoggard – Raise Your Spirit Consciousness (IHVM)
- Lucy Wijnands/John Di Martino – Call Me Irresponsible (Night Is Alive)
- Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart – Sound on Sound (Vectordisc)
- Ron Carter – Finding the Right Notes (In + Out)
- Nica Carrington – Times Like These (Nica Carrington)
- Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)