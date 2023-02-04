© 2023 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 for January 2023

By Chris Heim
Published February 4, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST
Night-Train-logo.png
  1. Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights 1963-1964/1965-1966 (Jazz Detective)
  2. Fred Hersch/Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard (Palmetto)
  3. Mimi Fox Organ Trio – One for Wes (Origin)
  4. Kirk Knuffke – ‘S Wonderful (Stunt)
  5. Thomas Clausen Trio – Back 2 Basics (Stunt)
  6. Houston Person – Reminiscing at Rudy’s (High Note)
  7. Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
  8. Chris Cortez – Live at Blue Bamboo (Blue Bamboo Music)
  9. Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)
  10. Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber – Center Stage (Leopard)
  11. Eliane Elias – Quietude (Candid)
  12. Sonido Solar – Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)
  13. Roberta Donnay – Blossom-ing! (Village Jazz Café)
  14. Brian Baggett Trio – Groovin’ and Swingin’ at Green Lady Lounge (Jazz Daddy)
  15. Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)
  16. Bobby Broom – Keyed Up (Clean Sweep)
  17. Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)
  18. Lisa Hilton – Paradise Cove (Ruby Slippers)
  19. Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek – Staying in Touch (Stunt)
  20. Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
  21. 3D Jazz Trio – 9 to 5 (Diva Jazz Orchestra)
  22. Jay Hoggard – Raise Your Spirit Consciousness (IHVM)
  23. Lucy Wijnands/John Di Martino – Call Me Irresponsible (Night Is Alive)
  24. Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart – Sound on Sound (Vectordisc)
  25. Lincoln Goines – The Art of the Bass (Origin)
  26. Richard Baratta – Music in Film: The Sequel (Savant)
  27. Grant Geissman – Blooz (Futurism/Blue Mesa)
  28. Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of Mingus (Savant)
  29. Ron Carter – Finding the Right Notes (In + Out)
  30. Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)
  31. Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy (Ear Up)
  32. Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)
  33. Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)
  34. Spike Wilner Trio – Plays Ellington and Monk (Cellar)
  35. Nica Carrington – Times Like These (Nica Carrington)
  36. Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)
  37. Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)
  38. Julian Lage – View with a Room (Blue Note)
  39. Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music)
  40. Brian Charette – Jackpot (Cellar)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
