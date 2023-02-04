Night Train Top 40 for January 2023
- Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights 1963-1964/1965-1966 (Jazz Detective)
- Fred Hersch/Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard (Palmetto)
- Mimi Fox Organ Trio – One for Wes (Origin)
- Kirk Knuffke – ‘S Wonderful (Stunt)
- Thomas Clausen Trio – Back 2 Basics (Stunt)
- Houston Person – Reminiscing at Rudy’s (High Note)
- Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
- Chris Cortez – Live at Blue Bamboo (Blue Bamboo Music)
- Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)
- Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber – Center Stage (Leopard)
- Eliane Elias – Quietude (Candid)
- Sonido Solar – Palmieri Presents Sonido Solar (Truth Revolution)
- Roberta Donnay – Blossom-ing! (Village Jazz Café)
- Brian Baggett Trio – Groovin’ and Swingin’ at Green Lady Lounge (Jazz Daddy)
- Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)
- Bobby Broom – Keyed Up (Clean Sweep)
- Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)
- Lisa Hilton – Paradise Cove (Ruby Slippers)
- Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek – Staying in Touch (Stunt)
- Ed Cherry – Are We There Yet? (Cellar)
- 3D Jazz Trio – 9 to 5 (Diva Jazz Orchestra)
- Jay Hoggard – Raise Your Spirit Consciousness (IHVM)
- Lucy Wijnands/John Di Martino – Call Me Irresponsible (Night Is Alive)
- Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart – Sound on Sound (Vectordisc)
- Lincoln Goines – The Art of the Bass (Origin)
- Richard Baratta – Music in Film: The Sequel (Savant)
- Grant Geissman – Blooz (Futurism/Blue Mesa)
- Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of Mingus (Savant)
- Ron Carter – Finding the Right Notes (In + Out)
- Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)
- Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy (Ear Up)
- Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)
- Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)
- Spike Wilner Trio – Plays Ellington and Monk (Cellar)
- Nica Carrington – Times Like These (Nica Carrington)
- Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)
- Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)
- Julian Lage – View with a Room (Blue Note)
- Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music)
- Brian Charette – Jackpot (Cellar)