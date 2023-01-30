Best of 2022, Milt Jackson Centennial, Django, Jimmy Forrest, Jobim and Van Heusen

Monday, January 30

Night Train kicks off the week with a featured new album, ‘S Wonderful, from cornetist Kirk Knuffke. We hear more from January featured artist Milt Jackson, this time along with saxophone great Cannonball Adderley. We remember singer Carol Sloane who passed away last week. And there are birthday salutes to organist Hank Marr, bassist and oudist Ahmad Abdul Malik (as a leader and with Thelonious Monk), and swing trumpet great Roy Eldridge (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday, January 31

Night Train kicks off the week with jazz guitarists – including Pat Martino (from one of his Blue Note releases and early work as part of the John Handy Quintet), Dave Stryker, Larry Coryell with John Scofield and Joe Beck, Charlie Apicella, Carlos Barbosa-Lima, and Barney Kessel. We’ll also sneak in a few pianists as well, including Chick Corea, Monty Alexander, Gene Harris, and Mike LeDonne.

Wednesday, February 1

Music tonight on the Night Train from keyboardist Joe Sample (with singer Randy Crawford) and saxophonist Joshua Redman (featured in a special in hour two of the show). Night Train also begins a new month’s feature – celebrating the centennial birthday of tenor sax great Dexter Gordon. Plus our featured new release of the week (Kirk Knuffke’s ‘S Wonderful) and a classic album from Cannonball Adderley recorded on this date in 1960.

Thursday, February 2

Lots of tenor saxophone tonight on the Night Train as we continue the February feature marking the centennial birthday of Dexter Gordon and mark birthdays tonight of Sonny Stitt and Stan Getz (featured in a special in hour two of the show). Plus our Featured New Release of the Week (Kirk Knuffke’s ‘S Wonderful), a tribute to singer Carol Sloane, new music from Roberta Donnay and also Sonido Solar, and the first Return to Forever that was recorded on this date in 1972.