Night Train

Best of 2022, Milt Jackson Centennial, SciFi Day, John McLaughlin and Paul Wertico

By Chris Heim
Published January 3, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST
Monday, January 2

Night Train teams up with Global Village to celebrate National Science Fiction Day. We’ll hear sci-fi-themed sounds from Sun Ra, Herbie Hancock, Fred Hersch, Lorraine Feather, Christian McBride, Christian Sands and more in hour one, and a Jazz from Outer Space special in hour two of the show.

Tuesday, January 3

Night Train features jazz legends tonight. We’ll hear the debut albums from Elvin Jones, Sheila Jordan and Nina Simone, along with selections from Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers, Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins with John Coltrane, Herbie Hancock, Betty Carter, and the Triple Treat lineup of Monty Alexander, Ray Brown and Herb Ellis.

Wednesday, January 4

Night Train features music from our new album of the week (and 2022 favorite) – Ahmad Jamal’s Emerald City Nights. We’ll also mark birthdays of Frank Wess (with January featured artist Jackson) and John McLaughlin (featured in a special in hour two). And we remember two great artists who passed away in 2022 – Joey DeFrancesco and Ronnie Cuber.

Thursday, January 5

Night Train marks birthdays of cornetist Wild Bill Davison and of drummer Paul Wertico (with guitarist Pat Metheny in hour one, and in a special concert performance with guitarist Larry Coryell in hour two). Plus more for our January Best of ’22 and Milt Jackson Centennial feature, the featured album of the week (Ahmad Jamal’s Emerald City Nights), and new music from guitarists Chris Cortez and Grant Geissman.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
